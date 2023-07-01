By Lunga Mzangwe
Journalist
4 minute read
1 Jul 2023
5:05 am
Politics

ANCYL going to be a structure ‘that’s just there, but doesn’t have bite’

By Lunga Mzangwe

The youth league has been seen as an irrelevant structure of the ANC following Malema's departure.

ANCYL going to be a structure 'that's just there, but doesn't have bite'
A flag of the African National Congress (ANC). Picture: Michel Bega
The ANC Youth League’s (ANCYL) Aphiwe Mkhangelwa’s supporters have called into question the electoral committee process after he failed to meet the threshold for branch nominations. On Thursday, the electoral committee made the startling announcement that Collen Malatji had been nominated unopposed for the position of president. This further fuelled fires in what is likely to be a contentious ANCYL process. ANC leaders accused of interfering Some disgruntled ANCYL members have accused ANC leaders of interfering with the congress before it even sits. On Thursday, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula fired ANCYL task team convenor Xola Nqola for presiding over the Eastern...

Read more on these topics