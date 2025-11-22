Mbalula intervenes after ANCYL leaders issue suspension letters to each other

In a statement on Friday evening, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said all suspensions were null and void.

The ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, has intervened in a battle between the leaders of the ANCYL.

This comes after reports that the youth league leader, Collen Malatji, and its secretary-general, Mntuwoxolo Ngudle, had both sent suspension letters to each other.

Ngudle allegedly suspended Malatji for attempting to isolate him and the league’s treasurer-general from the preparations for the organisation’s upcoming elective conference, scheduled for December.

It is not yet clear why Ngudle was suspended.

ANCYL suspensions void

But in a statement on Friday evening, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said all suspensions were null and void.

“The meeting resolved that all suspension letters issued in relation to the matter be immediately withdrawn. It is agreed that the secretary-general of the ANCYL will issue a public apology as part of restoring unity and organisational discipline,” said Bhengu.

Bhengu said the ANCYL national executive committee (NEC) ventilated all their issues in the meeting with Mbalula.

“The ANC commends the ANCYL for demonstrating organisational discipline, maturity, and unity of purpose by resolving these matters internally and responsibly. Their conduct reflects a renewed culture of accountability and collective leadership that strengthens both the ANCYL and the broader movement.

“The ANC expresses full confidence in the ANCYL leadership as they continue to play a decisive role in championing youth development, advancing the struggles of young people, and contributing to the renewal and reconstruction of the movement.

“We call on all members and leaders of the ANCYL to give maximum attention to ensuring the successful convening of the 27th National Congress, from 14 to 17 December 2025, at the University of Limpopo. We are assured that the ANCYL will continue to mobilise the energy, creativity, and activism of young people in the service of social transformation,” said Bhengu.

This is not the first time the leadership of the young lions has come to blows days before their elective conference.

Social media fights

Recently, the league’s Facebook page was hacked, and misleading information about the upcoming elective conference was posted.

There were speculations that some league members were behind this.

On the same day, the league’s spokesperson, Zama, was removed from the media WhatsApp group by Ngudle, another sign of tension within the organisation.

Some reports suggest these battles are over leadership positions at the upcoming youth league conference.