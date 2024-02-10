‘We need to protect votes because ANC will want to steal elections’ – ATM leader preaches unity at EFF manifesto launch

'For that two-thirds majority to happen, we need to unite,' Vuyo Zungula told EFF supporters on Saturday.

ATM Vuyolwethu Zungula and EFF leader Julius Malema during the national shutdown protest in Pretoria on 20 March 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyo Zungula has expressed his support for like-minded parties, such as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), that seek to improve the lives of Black Africans in the country.

EFF supporters painted the Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) red for the party’s manifesto launch on Saturday.

The event is held in lead up to this year’s national and provincial elections.

‘Progressive parties’

Addressing the Red Berets on Saturday, Zungula stressed that the majority population of South Africa need to unlearn to “hate” each other.

“What is important for us as the ATM is that we need to send a message [against] what has been implanted in the minds of black people [which] is that because we are wearing different colour t-shirts, coming from different parties, we need to fight against one another. We need to hate one another,” he said.

“Black people have been taught to hate each other, they have been taught not to work together,” Zungula continued.

The ATM leader urged “progressive parties” to work together in order to rescue the country.

“Rescuing our country requires that we have a new Constitution [so that] we have land expropriation without compensation and for that to happen we need to have a two-thirds majority [in Parliament].

“For that two-thirds majority to happen, we need to unite because all this time, the reason why black people are in always poverty… is because we are not united. Let’s unite as black people so we can change the lives of black people.”

Elections

Zungula further urged parties to protect voters during the elections.

“We need to make sure that we guard our votes in the elections because we know for a fact that ANC will want to steal elections.

“So we need to protect each others’ votes and I guarantee you that wherever there is a party agent of the ATM and there’s no party agent of the EFF, the party agent of the ATM will defend and protect the interest of the EFF at those voting stations,” he added.

When will elections happen?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the date of the 2024 general elections before this month ends, according to Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) previously indicated that elections could occur between May and August 2024 , provided Ramaphosa issues a proclamation by February.

The determination of the election date rests with the president in consultation with the IEC.

South Africa is mandated by the Constitution to conduct elections within 90 days of the end of the term of the current Parliament, which is in May.

