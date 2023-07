African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyolwethu Zungula has accused ANC members of being behind threats on his life for being vocal about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga – and his continuous attacks on the ANC government. An untraceable number sent a message to Zungula – seen by The Citizen – saying: “You have dug your own grave cause you talk too much, we on your chief.” ALSO READ: Ramaphosa’s Sona delayed as EFF removed by force, ATM’s Zungula ordered out of House Another message read “Hey chief, we are watching you, first, it was the formations of your party,...

African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyolwethu Zungula has accused ANC members of being behind threats on his life for being vocal about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga – and his continuous attacks on the ANC government.

An untraceable number sent a message to Zungula – seen by The Citizen – saying: “You have dug your own grave cause you talk too much, we on your chief.”

Another message read “Hey chief, we are watching you, first, it was the formations of your party, then a vote of no confidence now it is the funding of the parties. You are playing with fire, we are watching your moves, watch your back chief.”

Are they ANC members?

However, ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said they would not entertain Zungula’s claims until there was evidence presented to the ANC that the people who were threatening him were ANC members.

“How do we know that these are ANC members, what if it is an ordinary South African?” Bhengu-Motsiri asked.

She requested Zungula not to use the ANC name unless he brought concrete evidence suggesting the party’s members in good standing threatened him.

“We do not condone threatening of any human being in this country, in a constitutional democracy. We would never protect any wrongdoing as far as that is concerned.”

Zungula said he first received similar threatening messages in 2021.

“I went to the police to resuscitate that case but the police said I can’t do that, I need to open a new case, which I did. A detective was assigned to investigate and that is it,” he said.

Police investigation into Zungula threats

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said police were investigating a case of intimidation, however, there were no new developments at this stage and no arrests had been made.

Zungula said although he was not sure who was behind the messages, he had an idea which party the people might be from.

“The issues I have been raising relate to the ruling party, the ANC. I’ve not been vocal about issues concerning other parties. I’ve just been vocal on issues concerning the government… which is led by the ANC. So I think this is coming from the ANC.”

Zungula believes the messages were because of his remarks on the report by acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka exonerating Ramaphosa on the Phala Phala saga of any wrongdoing.

“When the final report of the public protector was issued, which was on a Friday, I was on television, radio and in newspapers that entire weekend talking about how flawed that report is and how we need to review it. I started to get these messages on Tuesday,” Zungula said.

He said, however, this would not affect his work.

“I don’t think I’ll be a victim because I’ve stated before that my life is in God’s hands. I’m not going to allow any person to even think they have such authority over my life, that they can dictate what I can do or not do.”

– lungam@citizen.co.za