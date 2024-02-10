WATCH LIVE: Malema launches EFF election manifesto, outlines path to ‘power’

The EFF is holding its election manifesto in Durban.

EFF leader Julius Malema during the party’s 10th anniversary celebration at FNB Stadium on 29 July 2023 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) descended on Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday to hear leader Julius Malema outline the party’s election manifesto.

The event takes place just months before South Africans head to the polls, with the date of elections set to be announced within the next two weeks.

Malema is expected to speak on several topics, including social grants, food security, equality, and education.

Watch the event and Malema’s speech below.

What to look out for

The event has been labelled ” the actual State of Nation Address“after the party boycotted this week’s State of the Nation Address in solidarity with six of its leaders who had been barred from attending the event.

Malema is expected to use his speech to criticise the president and the address.

The red beret leader has spoken to several communities in the lead-up to the launch, repeating calls for an increase in child and old age grants.

“When you give old people more money, you are guaranteeing that that money is feeding the black child. When you give old people money, they don’t gamble it. They buy a bag of mielie meal so our children are well fed. Imagine if you take that amount to R4 500 per person a month.”

He also hit back at critics who said the poor should not get more because it would lead them to have more children.

“When they say to you; ‘Who is going to feed these children? Because you are poor and don’t have money. Tell them their father Malema will feed them when he becomes president of South Africa.”

The party has been vocal in the past on the need for a borderless Africa, land restitution, nationalisation of key institutions, and social relief for those most vulnerable.