Will Bongani Baloyi’s resignation from ActionSA hurt the party?

The lack of stability in ActionSA could dampen the public's confidence in the party.

ActionSA Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi (left) with the party's leader Herman Mashaba (right) during a press conference.
ActionSA's former Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi (left) with the party's leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: @Action4SA/Twitter
Leadership squabbles could weaken ActionSA ahead of next year’s general elections, according to political analyst Sysman Motloung. Motloung was reacting to the resignation of Bongani Baloyi as chairperson of ActionSA in Gauteng on Monday. Baloyi said his resignation was prompted by issues of mistrust between him and party leader Herman Mashaba. WATCH: Baloyi resigns from ActionSA https://twitter.com/eNCA/status/1635333968030474242 Motloung said the lack of stability in ActionSA could dampen the public's confidence about the sustainability of the party. “One may choose not to vote for a party that would dissipate in the near future and leadership stability is essential for the success...

