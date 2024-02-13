WATCH: ‘Cadre deployment is done in Western Cape and Tshwane’ – ANC

The ANC has previously defended the work of its deployment committee

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng claims cadre deployment is practiced by all governing political parties across the world, including the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court dismissed the ANC’s application to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling for the governing party to give the DA all its cadre deployment records dating back to 2013.

The court said the ANC was refused leave to appeal as it was “not in the interest of justice to hear the matter”.

In terms of the judgment, the ANC now has five working days to hand over to the DA all meeting minutes, CVs, email threads, Whatsapp discussions and other relevant documents relating to the cadre deployment committee

Cadre deployment by DA

The ANC has previously defended the work of its deployment committee.

Addressing the media at the ANC’s Gauteng Lekgotla in Boksburg, Gauteng provincial secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza said the other parties also practice cadre deployment.

“The DA as you all know would have hired four people who were removed by the Public Protector, who were never qualifying, only the Public Protector could remove those people, whose saying anything about that. I am talking about the secretary of council. If you remember the body builder in the office of the mayor, he qualifies because he is a body builder.

“Cadre deployment is done in the Western Cape, its done in Tshwane by the same DA. People who are not qualifying, whose saying anything about that? Nciza said.

Announcing its apex court bid in November 2023, the ANC said the SCA did not consider all the evidence in its ruling.

DA MP Leon Schreiber said the apex court judgment and those from the lower courts confirmed that the official opposition was right that South Africans have a right to know how the ANC deployment committee “interferes” in its public sector appointments.

Additional reporting by Getrude Makhafola

