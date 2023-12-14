News

Home » News

Molefe Seeletsa

By Molefe Seeletsa

Digital Journalist

1 minute read

14 Dec 2023

12:09 pm

Carl Niehaus joins EFF, urges Zuma not to campaign for ANC

Niehaus says his party will not register to contest the upcoming 2024 general elections.

EFF ANC 2024 elections / Jacob Zuma

Carl Niehaus is seen outside in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on 10 June 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Former African National Congress (ANC) member and African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) leader Carl Niehaus has joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday, Niehaus confirmed that his party would not register to contest the upcoming 2024 general elections.

ALSO READ: 2024 Elections: Niehaus planning to unite parties in favour of RET ideals

“We will join the EFF also in our capacity as individual members starting with me as I am standing here today,” he announced.

Niehaus also called on former president Jacob Zuma not to campaign for the ANC ahead of the elections.

This is a developing story

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Carl Niehaus Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Elections

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’
Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy
Politics Veteran Msimang resigns from ANC, says his time ‘will be better spent elsewhere’
Celebs And Viral WATCH: Inside Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s ocean-view home

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe