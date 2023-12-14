Carl Niehaus joins EFF, urges Zuma not to campaign for ANC

Niehaus says his party will not register to contest the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Carl Niehaus is seen outside in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on 10 June 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Former African National Congress (ANC) member and African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) leader Carl Niehaus has joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday, Niehaus confirmed that his party would not register to contest the upcoming 2024 general elections.

ALSO READ: 2024 Elections: Niehaus planning to unite parties in favour of RET ideals

“We will join the EFF also in our capacity as individual members starting with me as I am standing here today,” he announced.

Niehaus also called on former president Jacob Zuma not to campaign for the ANC ahead of the elections.

This is a developing story