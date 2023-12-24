Ngizwe Mchunu challenges EFF’s KZN manifesto launch plans

Those who supported him during his legal battle over the July 2021 unrest have now disowned him for his 'shameful' comments.

Former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, 5 July 2023, in Randburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Former Ukhozi FM radio personality, Ngizwe Mchunu, transitioned from being South Africa’s darling, after supporting former President Jacob Zuma, to facing criticism on social media due to his comments about Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, and his party.

In a video circulating on social media, Mchunu criticised Malema’s remarks about the Springboks, claiming they symbolise white supremacy.

Malema had previously said: “Why are we being forced to salute the emblem that was saluted by murderous people, wearing the same jersey in celebration of the butchering of black people. That emblem and that jersey represents white supremacy and that we don’t support.

“I am not going to support anything that represents white supremacy, apartheid, anything that undermines black people. You can be part of Amabhokobhoko (the Springboks rugby team), but I’m not.

“Springboks are an apartheid symbol. You can’t say remove apartheid, then retain the name Springboks and the colours that were used during apartheid by white people. The springbok must fall.”

But Mchunu slammed Malema for criticising the Boks in English, “the language of apartheid”.

Mchunu on EFF in KZN

On the EFF’s planned manifesto launch in KwaZulu-Natal next year, Mchunu expressed his opposition, suggesting they hold it in Limpopo instead.

“I heard you’re also coming to KwaZulu-Natal, I’m the one in charge here, I’m the border gate,” said Mchunu.

“What’s stopping you from launching in Limpopo where your own ancestors will hear you clearly? Go to Seshego, not here. The people from here hear from us and you’ll find them from us. If you want them you must explain to us why you need them first, speak isiZulu,” he said.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said nothing would stop the red berets from exercising their constitutional rights in their home country.

“We are going to Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal to launch the The People’s Manifesto as led by CIC Julius Malema,” said Thambo.

“No aspirant homeland leader, amateur Matanzima/Gatsha that is drunk on tribalism is going to be consulted nor is going to stop us.”