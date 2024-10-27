Calls for investigation into Gauteng’s R9.7m gun tender

According to financial statements the guns cost the provincial government R78 000 each.

The DA wants a tender worth R9.7m investigated for the purchase of guns- Picture: Istock

The DA in Gauteng says it wants an investigation into the procurement of 124 pistols by the Gauteng government for R78 000 each.

The price of the guns was revealed in the department of community’s financial 2023-2024 financial year.

The guns come to a total of R9.7m when combined.

SIU investigation

DA shadow MEC Crezane Bosch on Friday said she wanted the tender for the guns investigated by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

“This contract seems irregular since the pistol price is higher than the market price and there has been at least R58 000 overspent on every pistol if the department went for the highest end of these pistols.”

Bosch said normally the pistols would cost between R15 000 and R20 000.

“The DA questions the department’s decision to award this tender, which was meant to help someone make money.

Furthermore, there appears to have been a collusion in the awarding of this tender, which should be urgently investigated.”

She said the money could have been better spent to enable police to get more resources such as bullet proof vests.

“Many of these stations lack adequate resources, such as police vehicles and bulletproof vests, and are poorly maintained, understaffed, and underfunded.”

Feeding troughs

Bosch said many departments in Gauteng has become feeding troughs for corrupt politicians and senior government officials.

“The Department of Community Safety, like the Gauteng Department of Social Development (GDSD), has become a platform through which money is being funneled for other purposes than service delivery.”

The DA has also accused premier Panyaza Lesufi of covering up rot within the various departments in the province.

They accused him of concealing of 100 forensic reports that have been completed but not released to the public.

Lesufi’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla told The Citizen that the DA should approach the relevant authorities if they have evidence of wrongdoing.

On the other hand, Bosh said a DA government would ensure that the province is corruption free.

“A DA government would spend taxpayers’ money on resourcing our police stations and ensuring that law enforcement agencies are adequately trained and equipped to deal with crime in the province.”

