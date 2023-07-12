Cope still a registered party, IEC confirms

By Thapelo Lekabe

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed that the Congress of the People (Cope) remains a registered political party with the commission, despite being de-registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) under the Companies Act.

Cope’s registration with IEC

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said in a statement that Cope remained registered with the commission as a political party in terms of Section 15 (A) (1) of the Electoral Commission Act 51 of 1996.

Section 17 of the Act states that the commission may cancel the registration of a party if it is satisfied that the party no longer functions or has no intention to participate in an election, among other reasons.

It emerged on Tuesday that Cope had been de-registered with the CIPC under the Companies Act, but Bapela said that this did not affect its registration with the IEC.

The party was registered as a company in November 2008 and its national spokesperson Dennis Bloem has claimed on several media platforms that he was not aware of this.

Infighting and factions

The de-registration of Cope with the CIPC was revealed in a letter, dated 6 July 2023, from the lawyers of the party’s expelled deputy president and one of its two MPs, Willie Madisha, to the IEC.

Madisha and Mzwandile Nhleko were expelled from Cope last month after the party accused them of convening unconstitutional meetings and conferences, abusing party resources, and acting as imposters in positions that were not approved by the congress national committee.

Cope, which has its origins as a breakaway party from the ANC, has long been riddled with factional battles between its president Mosiuoa Lekota and Madisha.

Tensions reached a boiling point in August last year when the pair publicly announced each other’s suspension from the party. Madisha said Lekota was battling with ill health and lacked the strength to lead the party.

