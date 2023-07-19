GOOD’s court bid to postpone George by-elections thrown out

By Getrude Makhafola

The Electoral Court has dismissed GOOD Party’s application to have Wednesday’s by-elections in George, Western Cape postponed over alleged voter registration fraud.

The court bid was thrown out without any cost order.

GOOD accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of falsely registering 188 voters using the same home address in the highly contested Ward 20.

The party laid a complaint with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) before approaching the Electoral Court to seek a postponement.

DA governs George through a coalition with the Freedom Front Plus. It vehemently denied the fraud allegations this week.

The by-election is for Wards 16, 20 and 27 seats which became vacant after three of the four GOOD councillors dumped the party for the DA three months ago.

However, one of the councillors, Richard Hector, made a U-turn and rejoined GOOD.

He returns as the party’s candidate for Ward 27.

‘Intimidation’

Reacting to Wednesday’s court ruling, DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers said GOOD is “fighting to survive”.

“GOOD has completely lost its focus and its intention is no longer to serve residents. It is fighting only to survive.

“It has over the past few days shown South Africans that it is willing to go to any length, including undermining the Constitution and voters’ constitutional right to vote,” he said.

Simmers further levelled allegations of intimidation against GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron and regional coordinator Donovan Saptoe.

A voter opened a case with the police, accusing Herron and Saptoe of “aggressive attempts” to coerce them into signing a false affidavit, said Simmers.

“The DA is appalled by Herron and Saptoe’s illicit conduct. GOOD is all but completely non-existent, and its conduct is a desperate and futile gambit to maintain relevance.

“Today, the DA will lay charges against GOOD in terms of the Electoral Act, the Municipal Electoral Act as well as the Electoral Code of Conduct,” said Simmers.

Contacted for comment, GOOD’s Samantha Jackson said a statement will be issued soon.

