Cracks within Joburg’s ANC coalition as former mayor asked to resign

Amad has been accused of being incompetent, but he says he is being targeted

Members of the governing coalition in the City of Johannesburg are calling for Thapelo Amad’s resignation as MMC for community development.

The Citizen has seen a letter written to Amad from a group of parties calling themselves Minority Governing Parties (MGP). In this letter on Monday 13 July, they have requested Amad to resign.

“The Minority Governing Parties convened a meeting on Sunday, 12 July 2026, to consider matters relating to political leadership, governance and the continued representation of the Minority Governing Parties within the government of local unity in the City of Johannesburg.

“Following careful consideration and extensive deliberations, the Minority Governing Parties resolved to recall you from your position as the member of the mayoral committee responsible for community development.

“You are accordingly required to submit your written resignation from the position of member of the mayoral committee for community development no later than end of business on Monday 13th July 2026,” said the group’s spokesperson, Yongama Zigebe.

Why Amad has been asked to step down

Zigebe further states that the decision to recall Amad did not come easily, but there were a number of complaints about him neglecting his duties.

“It follows a collective assessment by the Minority Governing Parties and constitutes a formal political decision that must be respected and implemented without delay.

“You are further requested to cooperate fully with the necessary administrative and political processes to ensure an orderly handover of the portfolio and continuity in the work of the Department of Community Development.

“The Minority Governing Parties acknowledge your contribution during your tenure and wish you well in your continued responsibilities as a councillor of the City of Johannesburg,” he said.

Kabelo Gwamanda’s return?

In a surprise move, the MGP wrote a letter to the ANC as the leader of the coalition, requesting that they appoint former mayor Kabelo Gwamanda as MMC for community development.

“The Minority Governing Parties further resolved that Kabelo Gwamanda should replace Cllr Amad as the member of the mayoral committee responsible for community development with immediate effect.

Amad told The Citizen that he is being targeted. He said he would comment further once he has consulted his party on the matter.

A source in the MGP told The Citizen that the complaints about Amad include missing important mayoral committee meetings, failing to give political direction in his portfolio, signing documents without understanding them and lacking the capacity to carry out essential programmes.

Gun incident

This is not the first time that Amad has been asked to leave office. In 2023, he was recalled as the mayor of Johannesburg shortly after his appointment. His coalition partners at the time accused him of being incompetent.

Recently, the DA in the City of Johannesburg has also requested Morero to recall Amad after a video of him shooting bullets into the air went viral on social media. Two criminal cases have been opened over the matter. The Citizen also understands that AfriForum is considering private prosecution over the issue.

According to Morero’s office, the mayor has not received instructions from the ANC to appoint another MMC in Amad’s position.