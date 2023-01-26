DA ‘correct’ to target Luthuli House because ‘that’s where real power lies’

It's now or never for the ANC, experts warn. It's time for action, not plans on the energy crisis, as the ruling party is 20 years behind the times with implementation of its plans and policies to address the energy crisis. Otherwise the 2024 election will be about removing the ANC. Political analyst Susan Booysen said people had enough of the plans and the country did not need assurances that plans were taking shape – as the government had been saying – but results were needed. “The plans should have taken shape 20 years ago. It's now or never, it's...

It’s now or never for the ANC, experts warn. It’s time for action, not plans on the energy crisis, as the ruling party is 20 years behind the times with implementation of its plans and policies to address the energy crisis. Otherwise the 2024 election will be about removing the ANC.

Political analyst Susan Booysen said people had enough of the plans and the country did not need assurances that plans were taking shape – as the government had been saying – but results were needed.

“The plans should have taken shape 20 years ago. It’s now or never, it’s time for action, the correct action,” Booysen said.

‘ANC cadres deployed from Luthuli House’

Another expert said the ANC should be exposed for its failures and the Democratic Alliance (DA) was correct to target Luthuli House in a protest yesterday because that’s where real power lay, so the ANC avoided two centres of power.

Political analyst Sandile Swana said ANC headquarters was where government decisions were made, policies emanated from there and cadres were deployed from there.

“The government is dictated to by Luthuli House.

“I think the ANC needs to be exposed for its failure since 1998.

“The 2024 elections are not going to be based on Pravin Gordhan [minister of public enterprises] or any minister but on the ANC,” Swana said.

The biggest part of solving the Eskom and power supply problems in South Africa entailed the removal of the ANC from power.

DA march in the interest of SA

The DA was capitalising on the situation to expose the ANC as the source of the problems of power failures in South Africa.

Booysen said people had enough of the ANC’s plans because it had 20 years to avoid the crisis the country was experiencing today.

The DA march was in the interest of South Africa and any effort that was in the country’s interest should be supported.

She said the ANC was not realising the severity of the energy crisis.

“We are beyond the point of policy and plans; we are at the point where the results are required, otherwise, we are heading to a free fall for the worse.”

A march by DA members to Luthuli house in protest of electricity tariffs, 25 January 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Booysen said the opposition parties were so constrained in parliament due to being strong-armed by the ANC that the DA march became a necessity and a weapon for the party to highlight the severity of crisis and to put pressure on the ruling party to act.

“It’s the strong statement that the opposition can make to have their voice heard because they are constrained in parliament.

“The ANC always says it has plans but promising plans with no concerted action is not enough, and the opposition is bound to show this is not enough.”

Listening to the leadership speak during a march by DA members to Luthuli house in protest of electricity tariffs, 25 January 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Swana said there was also a political campaign underway, including the march to Luthuli House and marches by other parties and organisations, shutdowns and litigation cases by some groups as part of the efforts to unseat the ruling party.

“So, the ANC in government and the ANC at Luthuli House is under siege around Eskom. They are rightly under siege because the population is under siege because of these outages,” Swana said.

– ericn@citizen.co.za