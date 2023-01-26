Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
26 Jan 2023
4:50 am
Politics

DA ‘correct’ to target Luthuli House because ‘that’s where real power lies’

Government decisions are made there and cadres are deployed from there, say analysts.

John Steenhuisen and Solly Msimanga lead a march by DA members to Luthuli house in protest of electricity tariffs, 25 January 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
It's now or never for the ANC, experts warn. It's time for action, not plans on the energy crisis, as the ruling party is 20 years behind the times with implementation of its plans and policies to address the energy crisis. Otherwise the 2024 election will be about removing the ANC. Political analyst Susan Booysen said people had enough of the plans and the country did not need assurances that plans were taking shape – as the government had been saying – but results were needed. “The plans should have taken shape 20 years ago. It's now or never, it's...

