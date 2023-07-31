DA slams ‘bloodthirsty’ Malema for singing ‘Kill the Boer’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) leader Julius Malema for chanting “Kill the Boer, kill the Farmer” during the EFF’s 10th birthday celebrations at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday. The stadium, which was packed full with EFF supporters, chanted with excitement when Malema sang the song. Last year, Judge Edwin Molahlehi of the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that the song Dubul’ ibhunu – “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer” – was not hate speech and deserved to be protected under the rubric of freedom of speech. Molahlehi said the song articulated the failure...

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) leader Julius Malema for chanting “Kill the Boer, kill the Farmer” during the EFF’s 10th birthday celebrations at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

The stadium, which was packed full with EFF supporters, chanted with excitement when Malema sang the song.

Last year, Judge Edwin Molahlehi of the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that the song Dubul’ ibhunu – “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer” – was not hate speech and deserved to be protected under the rubric of freedom of speech.

Molahlehi said the song articulated the failure of the current government to address issues of economic empowerment and land division. The ruling is currently being challenged in the Supreme Court of Appeal by AfriForum.

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said they believed Malema’s utterances were completely unacceptable and that this was incitement to violence.

“Political leaders have a greater responsibility to foster nation-building and social cohesion. Malema’s continued chant of this racially inflammatory phrase sets a dangerous precedent that undermines our country’s path towards reconciliation,” he said.

“Malema is a dangerous demagogue who will plunge our country into violence and anarchy if he comes into power.”

The DA has identified the EFF as political enemy number one and vowed to ensure it does not take power after next year’s general election.

“Malema’s utterances on Saturday confirmed the urgency of [John] Steenhuisen’s warning. The EFF has already formed Doomsday Coalitions with its destructive partners in the ANC and Patriotic Alliance in Gauteng.

“Its plan is to replicate this at national level next year to catapult Malema into the Union Buildings. The DA is the single biggest political obstacle standing in the way of Malema unleashing violence on South Africa. We remain crystal clear in our focus: the DA will do everything in our power to stop Malema and keep the EFF away from the levers of power.”

Malatsi said the DA was calling on all South Africans who wished to keep the “bloodthirsty” Malema out of the Union Buildings to vote for the DA.

Reports emerged on Sunday that a man had died during the EFF rally at the stadium. EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo referred the publication to the police when he was asked about the incident.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the police had opened an inquest docket after a man allegedly fell from level five to level two and died at the stadium on Saturday evening.

“It is alleged that the victim was dancing when he fell. The police have obtained statements from the witnesses,” Masondo said.

