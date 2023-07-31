By Lunga Mzangwe
Journalist
2 minute read
31 Jul 2023
5:00 am
Politics

DA slams ‘bloodthirsty’ Malema for singing ‘Kill the Boer’

By Lunga Mzangwe

Malema sang the song at the EFF's birthday celebration - with the DA calling it incitement to violence.

EFF Julius Malema kill the boer song
EFF leader Julius Malema waves at supporters during the EFF birthday rally at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, on 29 July 2023. Picture: Guillem SARTORIO / AFP
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) leader Julius Malema for chanting “Kill the Boer, kill the Farmer” during the EFF’s 10th birthday celebrations at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday. The stadium, which was packed full with EFF supporters, chanted with excitement when Malema sang the song. Last year, Judge Edwin Molahlehi of the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that the song Dubul’ ibhunu – “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer” – was not hate speech and deserved to be protected under the rubric of freedom of speech. Molahlehi said the song articulated the failure...

Read more on these topics