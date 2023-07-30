Mangaung EFF councillors livid over ‘inaccurate’ FNB rally ban list

By Getrude Makhafola

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) at the Free State’s Mangaung Metro say they have been wrongfully listed on the party’s ban list and have successfully procured buses for supporters to travel to the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

One of the councillors says the party has documents showing they complied, adding that secretary-general Marshall Dlamini must remove their names and issue an apology.

The red berets filled the 90 000-seater stadium to the rafters when they celebrated the party’s 10th anniversary.

‘We are all angry’

Following a party directive that all MPs, MPLs and councillors raise funds to transport and feed their constituents, 439 were named as having failed to do so.

The list was published on the EFF Twitter page on Wednesday, drawing criticism from some social media users.

At least 428 municipal councillors, seven MPLs and four MPs were named and banned from attending the rally.

Mangaung EFF councillor Gopolang Dipale said the list is inaccurate and left them with a “dark cloud” hanging over their heads.

Dipale and six other Mangaung councillors appear on the list.

“I am so angry, we are all upset because we did the job as required. You’d think the secretary-general’s office would make sure they have the correct information before publishing names.

“We have all the necessary documents, we paid for buses from Mangaung to FNB Stadium, and we have proof which we have also re-sent to them.”

Dipale said requested deposit slips and lists of bus passenger lists were sent to Braamfontein head office through the regional secretary’s office.

439 members blacklisted

According to the EFF’s statement accompanying the list, the initial 31 May deadline was extended to Friday, giving members six months to organise for the rally.

“All those who appear on the respective lists below are banned from attending the 10th-anniversary rally at FNB Stadium.

“Further consequences will be explored against them and all those who may have procured some transportation but didn’t meet the target.”

Dipale said he was made aware of the list by his cousin while he was busy addressing supporters on Wednesday.

He said their names have been tainted.

“This is a dark cloud hanging over our heads, it is as if we do not work at all. Supporters got onto the buses and left on Friday night from Hofman Square.

“The office of the secretary-general will probably have to apologise and admit they made a mistake, which will be an embarrassment,” Dipale said.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo says a vigorous verification was done before the list was published.

“Those who have proof that they procured the buses can provide that, but at this stage, our verification process has shown that those listed did not secure buses,” said Tambo.

