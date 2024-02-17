‘Blue machine’ in motion: DA’s ‘solutions-driven’ manifesto in a nutshell

From ways to end load shedding, rampant crime and job creation, here's the DA 'rescue plan for SA' according to its manifesto launch.

Members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) marching towards the Union Building for the party’s 2024 election manifesto on Saturday, 17 February, in Pretoria. Photo via X/ @DAGauteng

The Democratic Alliance (DA) painted Pretoria blue as members of the opposition party set out on a march from Church Square to the Union Buildings for its 2024 manifesto launch on Saturday morning, 17 February.

Reminiscent of Hong Kong’s “Umbrella Revolution”, thousands of supporters took to the streets, brandishing blue umbrellas on their way to the Union Buildings where DA leader John Steenhuisen is presenting the opposition party’s manifesto.

The launch comes ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections, of which the date has not been announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa yet.

DA manifesto march of ‘symbolic importance’

DA federal chairperson Ivan Meyer said the march was of “symbolic importance”.

“This march to the Union Buildings holds symbolic importance, signifying our determination to usher in a new era of governance, bidding farewell to stagnation. The DA is poised to lead, prioritising the welfare of the people.”

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen (centre) leads a march to the Union Buildings on Saturday, 17 February 2024 ahead of the party’s election manifesto launch. Photo via X @Our_DA

John Steenhuisen outlines 2024 DA election manifesto

From ways to end load shedding to the fight against crime and job creation, here’s the party’s election manifesto in a nutshell, as delivered by Steenhuisen to the thunderous applause of supporters at the Union Buildings.

The seven key promises outlined in the manifesto include:

Creation of two million new jobs;

End load shedding and water shedding;

Halve the rate of violent crime, including murder, attempted murder and gender-based violence (GBV);

Abolish cadre deployment in favour of merit-based appointments and a capable state that

delivers for all;

Triple the number of Grade 4 learners who can read for meaning; and

Ensure quality healthcare for all, irrespective of economic status.

Crime stats

The DA’s manifesto launch follows the release of South Africa’s 2023/2024 annual crime statistics on Friday, 16 February, by Police Minister Bheki Cele.

The latest statistics show an alarming increase in murders with as many as 86 people killed daily, while sexual offences and rape incidents decreased slightly.