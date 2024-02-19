Daily News Update: Oppenheimer granddaughter backs Rise Mzansi, DA warns ANC, Lesufi wants to light up Alexandra

In today’s news update, the granddaughter of diamond mining mogul Harry Oppenheimer has reportedly given RISE Mzansi a generous donation.

Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen has warned ANC leadership to bring out the receipts – or go directly to jail.

In the meantime, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi was to harness the sun’s power before his term in office expires.

Oppenheimer’s granddaughter’s generous donation

RISE Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi. Photo: Michel Bega/ The Citizen

Rebecca Oppenheimer, granddaughter of De Beers founder Harry Oppenheimer, has reportedly donated R15 million to political party RISE Mzansi.

Party leader Songezo Zibi confirmed receipt of the donation during a recent interview with the SABC.

Rebecca isn’t new to SA’s political landscape as she was previously known to be a strong supporter of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

READ FULL STORY: Oppenheimer’s granddaughter backs RISE Mzansi with R15m

DA warned ANC to obey Constitutional Court orders, or go to jail

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen reminded ANC leaders at the party’s manifesto launch in Pretoria of the deadline to hand over cadre deployment records by tomorrow afternoon. Photos: X/ @Our_DA

Meanwhile, leader of the DA John Steenhuisen has warned the African National Congress (ANC) to comply with the Constitutional Court order to stand and deliver cadre deployment records by Monday, or face jail time.

Steenhuisen issued the stern reminder during his address at the DA manifesto launch on Saturday in Pretoria.

He said if the ANC failed to comply, “the DA will use the precedent set in the Zuma case to go back to court for a contempt order that includes prison time for each and every one of the ANC’s leaders.”

READ MORE: Time’s up: DA threatens ANC top brass with jail over cadre deployment records

Panyaza Lesufi wants to light up Alexandra

Image: Twitter/@Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said he’ll light up Alexandra township with solar power before the end of his term.

Lesufi visited the Solar Gas Turbines farm in Far East Bank, Alexandra on Sunday.

He said: “Our solar farm is ready to lighten up portions of Alex. By the end of this political term, 14 other townships will be off the grid as we add more additional power.”

READ FULL STORY: ‘Lights for Alexandra’: Lesufi plans to light up 14 townships before his term ends

Former Eskom CFO wants to work for Gupta-linked company

Eskom former chief financial officer Anoj Singh. Photo: X

Former Transnet and Eskom CFO Anoj Singh who’s currently out on bail has asked the Plan Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court to relax his bail conditions – so he can take up a CEO position in Dubai, UAE.

Singh was arrested in connection with a R93 million corruption and fraud case.

According to CityPress, documents obtained suggest that Singh’s prospective employer has deep links to the Gupta family.

READ MORE: Anoj Singh tells court ‘he’s found a job’…with company allegedly linked to Guptas

Four suspects were killed in a dramatic shooting in KZN

The prime suspects opened fire on the police were they were asked to stop their car. Image: iStock

Meanwhile, four murder suspects were killed in a dramatic shootout with the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police on Saturday.

The men were believed to be behind the murders of a 48-year old woman and her 22-year old daughter in Emachobeni, KZN.

Following investigations, the police were able to track down the suspects who responded with a hail of bullets, before meeting their demise.

READ FULL STORY: Four suspected murderers killed in dramatic shootout with police

Limpopo toddler was rescued from a murder-suicide house

The shallow grave of a woman was found by Limpopo police on Saturday outside a house in Ga-Marishane village. Photos: SAPS

In a gruesome discovery, the police rescued a three-year old girl from a house in Ga-Marishane Village, Limpopo on Saturday.

Inside the house, a man was found hanging from the roof while a woman’s body was discovered in a shallow grave outside.

The incident is believed to be a tragic murder-suicide.

READ MORE: Police rescue Limpopo toddler locked up in ‘murder-suicide house’

Mamelodi Sundowns coach is unhappy with his team

Rulani Mokwena, Head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns reacts during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 17 February 2024 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Lastly, in sports news, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena was left unimpressed by his team’s performance over the weekend.

Sundowns took on Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership at Loftus Versveld, Pretoria on Saturday.

The much-anticipated match ended in a 1-1 draw.

READ FULL STORY: Mokwena not happy with his team and officiating after Pirates draw