DA accuses Lesufi of shifting blame for Gauteng’s water crisis

The DA in Gauteng criticised Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday for shifting the blame for the province’s ongoing water crisis instead of addressing infrastructure failures.

According to DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Infrastructure Nico de Jager, the crisis results from decades of mismanagement, not overuse by residents.

Lesufi’s explanation during Sopa

During his State of the Province Address (Sopa) on 24 February 2025, Lesufi acknowledged the ongoing water crisis and apologised to residents for the disruptions.

He cited issues such as vandalism and power outages affecting crucial pumping stations as primary causes of water supply challenges.

Lesufi also emphasised the need for urgent infrastructure improvements and collaboration with municipalities to resolve the crisis.

“As we move forward, we are preparing all municipalities to receive a large water supply from the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, set for completion in 2028.”

However, during a subsequent debate on 27 February, Lesufi argued that Gauteng residents consume more water than their allocated share.

DA rejects blame on residents

De Jager rejected this explanation, calling it a failure to acknowledge the true cause of the crisis.

“Contrary to Lesufi’s flawed analysis, Gauteng’s water challenges stem not from scarcity but from systematic infrastructure breakdown over the past 31 years of ANC mismanagement,” he said.

He highlighted ongoing delays in the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, which has been plagued by missed deadlines and allegations of financial mismanagement.

De Jager also pointed to former Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s role in delaying the project, arguing that political interference should be investigated.

“It is extremely frustrating to hear that Gauteng residents are exceeding their water allocation from Randwater by roughly 15% – 20%,” he told The Citizen.

De Jager further explained that on average, Gauteng loses about 50% of water due to technical and non-technical issues.

“This includes illegal connections. If this can be reduced to an acceptable level, the allocation won’t be exceeded, and reservoirs will never run empty.”

DA’s Call for Urgent Action

According to De Jager, water supply failures persist despite full dams due to neglected maintenance, resulting in leaking and burst pipes.

“The province loses over 50% of water received from Rand Water through technical and non-technical failures – not through resident overconsumption,” he stated.

The DA called for urgent interventions, including:

A comprehensive provincial infrastructure audit.

Appointment of competent water sector professionals to water boards.

Dedicated budgets for maintenance backlogs and anti-vandalism measures.

Reduced political interference and increased technical expertise.

“Mr Premier, you cannot shift blame to residents for the consequences of ANC mismanagement. The time has come for you to take responsibility for addressing the infrastructure mess your government created,” De Jager concluded.

