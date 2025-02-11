Tshwane mayor points to Hammanskraal water crisis and potholes as achievements in first 100 days

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya also said she wants to address the disparity in service delivery between affluent areas and townships.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya during her briefing on her first 100 days in office at Tshwane House, on 11 February 2025 in Pretoria. Picture: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

The City of Tshwane’s mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya on Tuesday said her first 100 days in office have been fun and challenging.

Tshwane mayor details 100 days in office

Moya briefed the media on Tuesday to detail the progress she has made since stepping into the mayor’s office on 30 October 2024 when the DA’s Cilliers Brink was removed with a motion of no confidence.

ActionSA’s leader Herman Mashaba also joined the briefing at Tshwane House.

Moya said her administration inherited difficult circumstances, including the City of Tshwane budget, the city’s debt (which stood at more than R11 billion) and other historical issues.

“Tshwane was in a state of neglect, with dirty streets, failing infrastructure and significant disparities in service delivery between affluent areas, townships and informal settlements. She added that the contrast between affluent suburbs like Waterkloof and impoverished areas like Winterveldt remains troubling.

“For too long, many residents have felt neglected, experiencing unequal access to basic services, particularly in townships, informal settlements and rural areas. We have repaired 21 285 street lights, restored 291 high-mast lights against a target of 200 and commissioned 19 new high-mast lights in strategic areas to improve visibility and deter crime,” she said.

ALSO READ: City of Tshwane slammed for missing financial deadline

Moya said her administration inherited a backlog of 692 potholes and repaired 687, achieving a 99% reduction and resurfacing a 16km stretch of road in Ga-Rankuwa.

Hammanskraal water crisis

“One of the most significant achievements has been the progress made in addressing the Hammanskraal water crisis in partnership with Magalies Water and the national Department of Water and Sanitation,” she said.

Moya said efforts to deliver a long-term solution through the refurbishment of Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Works have been accelerated, as well as long-standing water supply challenges in Laudium, Atteridgeville and Soshanguve.

ALSO READ: Tshwane in 2024: From Brink’s removal to Moya’s rise

Moya said over the past three months, her administration issued 242 406 final notices for outstanding debt, which generated R285 million.

“We also effected 66 448 disconnections. We set a target of maintaining at least R50 million in cash reserves per month. As of January 2025, our cash reserves stand at R368 million,” she said.

“On the electricity front, 3 207 smart prepaid meters have been installed, improving billing accuracy and energy management. These meters allow residents to better monitor their electricity usage while also enabling the city to reduce billing discrepancies and improve revenue collection,” she added.

Moya said the City of Tshwane’s efforts to reduce electricity losses have shown positive results, with losses dropping from 22.78% to 20%.

Former mayor claims credit

Opposition leader Cilliers Brink said the current coalition in the city could only run on the work done by the previous administration for so long before “you have to account for your own work,” he said.

Brink said in the past 100 days, the city has under-collected electricity revenue by R300 million, indicating that the revenue collection campaign may be on the back burner under the new coalition.

“They’ve claimed credit for the work done by the DA on the Hammanskraal water project, but complaints have now surfaced that water is again smelly and dirty,” he added.

NOW READ: Mashaba says politicians deserve to be paid well, but only those that work hard and do not steal