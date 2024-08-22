Floyd Shivambu appointed MK party national organiser

Shivambu will be part of the MK party's High Command.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader has appointed former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu as its national organiser

This was announced at a briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Jacob Zuma and John Hlophe remain president and deputy president of the party.

The party said that except for certain circumstances, “those deployed to parliament won’t be leaders of the MK party”.

“We are separating functions of those who lead the party and those who go to parliament and legislatures,”

It said the party would give guidance to MPs, and not the other way around.

The party will be led by a High Command, comprised of 8 officials and no more than 45 additional members.

Elective conference

The party said it would not be holding an elective conference until structures were firmed up and in place.

It also said the party would “not retreat” on claims of vote-rigging during May’s elections and would soon provide evidence of this through its lawyers.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more.