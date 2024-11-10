Moving up the ranks: Zuma appoints Floyd Shivambu as MK party secretary-general

Floyd Shivambu's appointment as secretary-general follows mere months after the former EFF deputy joined the ranks of the MK party.

Leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) and former president Jacob Zuma has appointed Floyd Shivambu as the party’s fifth secretary-general of the party.

The latest development in the top structure of the MK party comes after Dr Sifiso Maseko resigned last week to return to his role in the Gauteng Health Department.

Shivambu resigned from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in August to join the MK party.

Having served as deputy president of the EFF since its inception, Shivambu was one of the party’s founding members alongside its leader Julius Malema in 2013.

Floyd Shivambu: MK party secretary-general with immediate effect

In a statement, Zuma confirmed that Shivambu’s appointment complies with the party’s constitution. Shivambu, who previously held the position of national organiser. now assumes key responsibilities in the party, marking a strategic shift in leadership.

The MK’s Head of Presidency, Magasela Mzobe, said Shivambu’s appointment is effective immediately.

“Commander Nyiko Floyd Shivambu will assume all the functions and tasks of secretary-general as prescribed by the Constitution of the MKP. The president and national officials will, in line with the Constitution of the organisation, announce the necessary changes pertaining to the vacant role of the national organiser.

“The president commends Commander Dr Maseko for playing an important role in the life of the organisation. He expresses full confidence in Secretary-General Nyiko Floyd Shivambu and the entire leadership of uMkhonto weSizwe Party.”

Mpofu and Mkhwebane

Two other EFF members – Advocate Dali Mpofu and former public protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane – also resigned from the party and joined the MK party recently.

