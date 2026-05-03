Former DA mayor tipped to take on Zille in Johannesburg race – report

Bongani Baloyi became the youngest mayor in South Africa in 2013 when he was elected in Midvaal at the age of 26.

A former Democratic Alliance (DA) success story is being tipped to be uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s mayoral candidate in Johannesburg.

This is the sentiment coming from sources inside the party as the countdown to the local government elections begins.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday confirmed that the municipal elections will be held on 4 November.

Few parties have confirmed their candidates as yet, with the wheels beginning to turn since the president’s announcement.

The DA’s Helen Zille has been the most active since announcing her candidacy, highlighting Johannesburg’s maintenance woes.

Mayoral experience

MK party have yet to make a move in Johannesburg but rumblings from within its leadership structures have been reported.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, a senior party member said a prominent figure in the party was backing former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi.

The former DA member was elected to the Midvaal seat in 2013, becoming the youngest mayor in the country at the age of 26.

The party has made no formal announcement, but Baloyi is said to have many admirers within the party.

“Bongani is competent and highly intelligent. He’s been a mayor before, he’s got experience. He’s definitely a good comrade,” a senior MK party member told the Sunday Times.

Baloyi is reportedly not wanting “unnecessary attention”, with party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela also remaining non-committal on the rumours.

“We are not going to do the Hollywood style of announcing big names. It must be organic. It must be the communities who must lead them as councillors and ultimately their mayor,” Ndhlela told the publication.

‘uMkhonto resonates with us’

Baloyi left the DA in 2021 following a successful stint in Midvaal.

“Bongani has served the DA and the people of Midvaal municipality excellently over the years.

“We have noted that Bongani is pursuing other opportunities after a decade-long career in politics. We wish him well and throw our support fully behind him,” the DA stated in December 2021.

Baloyi founded his own party in 2023 but deregistered that entity and joined MK in September 2024.

“For us we have found a home. uMkhonto resonates with us,” stated Baloyi upon joining the party.

As Midvaal mayor, Baloyi is credited with establishing trade relations with a city in China, rolling out community food gardening projects and reducing land-use application wait time, among other successes.