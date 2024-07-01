JUST IN: Lesufi set to announce Gauteng’s new MEC’s on Monday

The announcement is expected to take place at 7pm in Sandton.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is expected to announce members of the Executive Council for the 7th Administration on Monday night.

Lesufi’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the new executive council will lead the Gauteng Provincial Government over the next five years.

“The council will ensure the implementation of Gauteng’s Programme of Action and interventions to grow the economy of Gauteng and improve the quality of life for the residents of the province.”

Lesufi said: “The appointment of the incoming MECs takes into consideration the competency, skills as well as ensuring representativity across gender as mandated by the people of Gauteng.”

