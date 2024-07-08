GNU: Power relations between ministers and deputies could become a problem – Analyst

Seepe said there were instances where the deputy Minister was not allocated work and was simply ignored.

Tensions could arise between Ministers and Deputy Ministers in the Government of National Unity (GNU) predicts political analyst Sipho Seepe

Seepe said the make-up of the GNU posed several challenges where ministers are less educated than their deputies. In other cases, the deputy may be more politically senior to the minister.

Seepe said the GNU was further complicated by having the minister and deputy minister being from two different political parties.

The Minister is in charge

“This tension will multiply when you have a minister and deputy minister coming from different parties,” he said.

ALSO READ: ANC clarifies ‘uncertainty’ over policy direction in GNU

Seepe said the president had delegated certain responsibilities to some deputy ministers, which created some confusion.

“This could create a conflict where the deputy minister says to a minister; ‘I am answering to the president and not to you’. Those are some of the power relations that must be resolved,” he said.

Despite both ministers and deputy ministers being appointed by the president, Seepe said the minister is responsible for delegating responsibilities to their deputies.

“In government, there is protocol. The protocol is driven by the minister. The minister will then delegate responsibilities to the deputy,” Seepe explained.

ALSO READ: ANC’s game-changer: Pursuing a Government of National Unity to break deadlock

Seepe said there were instances where the deputy Minister was not allocated work and was simply ignored.

Over the weekend, Social Development Deputy Minister Ganief Hendricks was accused of serving his constituency by having a community engagement with NGOs from Lenasia, an area which has been seen as an Al-Jama-ah constituency.

“A deputy cannot have his or her programme. The programme is driven by the minister who is a member of cabinet. The deputy minister is not,” he said.

Seepe said members of the GNU would be able to discuss policy positions and working relations at the upcoming cabinet Lekgotla.

Parties at the Lekgotla were expected to unite among common goals and rally behind the National Development Plan (NDP).

“The cabinet Lekgotla will be the best place to discuss these things,” he said.