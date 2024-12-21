Finally, Gwarube takes carge of Bela Act amid Sadtu criticism

“I want to make it clear that I will lead the implementation of the Bela Act, she said.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube said she would lead the implementation of the Basic Education Amendments Laws (Bela) Act.

She briefed the media on Saturday afternoon.

Gwarube had been criticised by the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) for what has been perceived as a negative attitude towards the act.

There were even calls for her to be fired after she boycotted the signing of the Bela bill in September.

President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed Gwarube to implement the act in its entirety on Friday after a three-month delay in implementing two contentious clauses.

The problematic clauses were 4 and 5.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa signs Bela Act into law, suspended clauses resolved after consultations

Gwarube gives marching orders on Bela Act

“I want to make it clear that I will lead the implementation of the Bela Act, she said.

“The implementation will protect all our children and schools from any form of victimisation at all times.”

She said she had instructed her team to develop guidelines that would be sent to public schools immediately.

The guidelines will support school governing bodies and provincial education departments in implementing certain sections of the Bela Act.

“This is important for harmony and clarity in the sector,” she said.

Gwarube said she had also instructed the director general of the basic education department to draft regulations, norms, and standards that will inform the implementation of the Bela Act.

“I want these to be published for public comment within the next six months, taking us to June 2025,” she said.

Gwarube said public participation is an important step in the law-making process.

“It gives South Africans an opportunity to make their voices heard. Once these regulations have been published, the public participation process will begin,” she said.

‘Bela Act is not a weapon’

Gwarube said political parties and unions have used the Bela Act as a political football.

“I want to make it clear that the time for that is now over. I will not tolerate any weaponisation of this legislation for political purposes.

“The future of this country and our learners depends on us being able to do our work,” she said.

There were concerns that the Bela Act was a direct threat to the survival of the Afrikaans language.

However, Gwarube said that preserving all official South African languages is important.

“Our schools should not be used for narrow political interests. Our schools must be places of safety and learning,” she said.

According to the government, the Bela Act is important for transforming the education sector.

ALSO READ: Bela Act: ANC’s Potgieter says Gwarube ‘can’t decide what law to implement‘