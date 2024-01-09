Jacob Zuma could be expelled from Sanco if he doesn’t campaign for ANC

As Sanco's KZN provincial chair, former president Jacob Zuma is bound to the organisation's resolution to support and campaign for the ANC.

Former president Jacob Zuma addresses members of the All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) on 5 January 2024, in Soweto. Zuma recently announced that he will remain a member of the African National Congress (ANC), but will vote for newly formed political party, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK). Photo: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) said it would meet with former president Jacob Zuma to make him aware that he could be expelled from the organisation if he did not campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

In an interview with SAfm on Tuesday, 9 January, Sanco president Richard Mkhongo explained that the organisation was an alliance partner of the ANC and was expected to campaign for the party in this year’s provincial and national elections.

Jacob Zuma: Sanco KZN provincial chair

Zuma was elected as Sanco’s provincial chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal last year, but is currently also backing the newly established MK Party.

“I am more than available. This depends on when Comrade Zuma is available for us to meet and engage on this issue,” Mkhongo said.

Is Zuma aware of Sanco resolution?

Mkhongo said it was possible that Zuma was not aware of the Sanco constitution and the relationship with the ANC.

“He may have intentionally or unintentionally breached the Sanco resolution because of the view that he is politically matured,” Mkhongo said.

Sanco had undertaken a resolution at their last national conference for the organisation and all its members to endorse the ANC and campaign for the party in the 2024 elections.

However, Mkhongo said Zuma was not a delegate to that conference so he might have missed the memo.

No bad blood – Sanco

At the same time, he said Zuma was like a father to him and that he had great respect for the former president.

“We would like to meet with him so we can share the information. It is important that we engage with him because we respect him,” he said.

According to Mkhongo, Zuma has not been expelled from Sanco and was still the KwaZulu-Natal chairperson of the organisation.

“He is still the provincial office bearer. He was elected by conference as the provincial chairperson.”

Mkhongo said Sanco had no bad blood with the former president and that his issues with the ANC was between him and the ruling party.

Mkhongo said Sanco would definitely be campaigning for the ANC as this was the only way the organisation could defend “the revolution”.

At the time of publishing, The Citizen was still awaiting a response regarding the matter from the MK Party who handles the communications of Zuma.