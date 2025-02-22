Health minister slammed for exorbitant spending on NHI advertising while doctors and nurses are unemployed

The DA says many doctors are left with no option but to seek employment abroad or join the private sector.

The DA has criticised Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi for wasting R28 million on advertising the controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) Act.

R28 million spent on NHI advertising

According to party spokesperson on health Michele Clarke, the health department has been spending around R3 million a month on advertising since April last year.

“According to a reply to a DA Parliamentary question, between April 1 and now an astronomical R28.46 million has been spent on advertising the NHI, even though the NHI Act was only signed into law in May 2024,” she said.

“This spending, amounting to nearly R3 million per month, serves no other purpose than to further the minister’s vanity project, rather than addressing the real, urgent healthcare crises facing our country.”

Clarke described the campaign as propaganda meant to force the implementation of the Act despite concerns from some members of the government of national unity (GNU).

“The DA demands that Health Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi immediately halt the taxpayer-funded propaganda campaign for the NHI. This campaign is an unnecessary and wasteful use of public funds.”

Vacant posts

Clarke said the money could have been spent in more beneficial ways such as hiring more doctors and nurses.

“The minister claims there are no funds to fill the 2 000 vacant medical positions in public hospitals, contributing to an unacceptable decline in healthcare standards for South Africans,” she said.

Clarke said the health department also revealed that the country’s doctor-to-patient ratio stands at 1:2230, and the nurse-to-patient ratio is 1:762.

Thousands of doctors unemployed

She said last year, 2 000 critical medical posts were left vacant, and yet, thousands of qualified doctors and healthcare professionals remain unemployed or underemployed.

“The DA has already reported that many newly qualified doctors are left with no option but to seek employment abroad or join the private healthcare sector, further straining the already fragile system,” she said.

“It is unconceivable that this government, which cannot provide basic healthcare services to its people, chooses to splurge millions on advertisements that promote an unrealistic, unimplementable healthcare scheme.”

