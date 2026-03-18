Hlophe reinstated as MK party deputy president and parliamentary leader

Jacob Zuma lifts suspension, restoring John Hlophe to MK party leadership as the party reshuffles structures ahead of elections.

Dr John Hlophe is back at the helm as the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s first deputy president and parliamentary leader after MK president Jacob Zuma lifted his suspension.

Zuma formally informed all party structures, members and stakeholders on Wednesday that the party has reinstated Hlophe with immediate effect.

The party suspended him in November 2025 pending an investigation into the allegations against him.

MK party reinstates Hlophe following suspension

An independent legal panel, chaired by an advocate, investigated the matter and advised on an appropriate course of action.

“Following this process, H.E. president Zuma held a bilateral meeting with Dr Hlophe, during which the allegations were thoroughly discussed,” said MK party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhela.

“After considering the outcomes, president Zuma has decided to immediately reinstate Dr Hlophe as both the first deputy president and the party leader in parliament.”

Des van Rooyen served as acting party leader in parliament during Hlophe’s suspension. The party thanked him for serving in the interim as an “exceptional leader”.

Hlophe’s reinstatement follows another recent leadership change within the MK party’s top structures.

On 13 March, the party announced that it had removed its secretary-general, Bongani Mncwango, and replaced him with MP Sibonelo Nomvaalo.

Other party changes

Ndhlela said the party introduced the changes to strengthen its management and prepare for the upcoming local government elections.

The party further announced changes to the MK party’s KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) structure.

Simphiwe Mpungose is the new provincial secretary in KZN. The party has also tasked him with managing operations in the province and ensuring readiness for the elections.

The party announced Gobizizwe Makhanya as provincial organiser, while it appointed Tholakele Dlamini, a qualified industrial psychologist and HR developer with extensive knowledge of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), to lead its electoral strategy as head of elections.