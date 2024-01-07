Daily News Update: Eskom to implement stage 1 load shedding, KZN floods death toll rises, Zuma says ANC chose wrong president

In today’s news, after suspending load shedding yesterday, Eskom will implement stage 1 from 4pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN) floods has risen to 40, with 5 people still missing.

In the build up to the much anticipated 2024 elections, Jacob Zuma has embarked on a campaign for the recently formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party – dragging the ruling party along the way.

News today: 7 January

KZN Floods: Death toll rises

An aerial photo of the aftermath of the flooding in Ladysmith. Photo: IPSS Medical Rescue/Facebook

The death toll in the KZN floods has risen to 40 with five people still missing – search and rescue efforts are still ongoing.

According to the KZN provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), 47 people have been injured since the start of December last year.

Meanwhile, preliminary reports from the ongoing assessment indicate that nearly 600 households have been affected, with 140 dwellings completely destroyed.

Zuma says ANC leadership chose the wrong president

Jacob Zuma addressed MK Party supporters in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga on Saturday. Image: Twitter / @_ngwanabadimo

Jacob Zuma addressed hundreds of MK Party supporters in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga on Saturday.

The former statesman has embarked on a campaign tour for the newly formed political party.

During his speech, Zuma said the ANC no longer served the needs of South Africans and should rethink their chosen president.

“You chose the wrong president, remove him so we can vote for the ANC,” he said.

Mbalula says the ANC is not threatened by Zuma’s endorsement of MK

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula and party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri. Photo: X/@MbalulaFikile

Zuma’s support for the MK Party may have shaken things up in the political landscape, ruffling some feathers among veterans, but seemingly not for the ANC?

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said the ANC is not treatened by Zuma’s endorsement of the MK Party.

When it comes to Zuma’s future in the ruling party, Mbalula said the ANC’s National Executive Council (NEC) was yet to make a decision.

Former ANC mayor joins MK Party

Former ANC mayor Vusi Motha has joined the uMkhonto weSizwe Party. Image: Facebook

Former ANC mayor Vusi Motha is among the newest members of the Zuma-endorsed MK Party.

Motha seemingly has no hard time jumping ship as his latest move comes just a couple of months after he ditched the ANC to join the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

When CityPress asked him about the switch, he simply said: “I am Zuma, and Zuma is us.”

Cape Town law enforcement officers deliver baby boy

Officer Clinton Bonke helped to deliver a healthy baby boy in Rivergate. Photo: Supplied/ City of Cape Town

Meanwhile, three City of Capetown law enforcement officers went beyond the call of duty on Friday – assisting in the delivery of a baby boy.

The heroic men in blue were going about their regular day of work when they encountered a heavily pregnant woman on a gravel road in Rivergate.

Time being of essence, officer Clinton Bonke and his colleagues acted quickly to help bring the bundle of joy into the world.

Lions won against the Sharks

Marius Louw, captain of the Lions during their United Rugby Championship clash with the Sharks at Durban’s Kings Park Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

In sports news, the Lions secured a dramatic win against the Sharks on Saturday.

The team roared their way to a 20-18 victory in the United Rugby Championship at Durban’s Kings Park.

Lions’ captain Marius Louw scored a late try in the game, which bagged a first win for the team in Durban since 2017.

Load shedding stage 1 set for 4pm on Sunday

Load shedding stage 1 to resume on Sunday. Photo: iStock

South Africans got to enjoy the first Saturday of the year without the inconvenience of load shedding.

Unfortunately, it’s almost lights out again as Eskom announced that stage 1 power cuts starting from 4pm on Sunday.

The utility provider said it would announce the outlook for the week ahead later today.

