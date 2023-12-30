Joburg DA plans to call for fresh municipal elections in 2024

The DA in Johannesburg says the fight to save the City of Gold will continue in the New Year.

DA Joburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku says the party will continue the fight for the soul of the city in 2024.

Reflecting on the year that was, Kayser-Echeozonjoku said Johannesburg residents suffered a blow when the DA-led coalition was removed from power earlier in the year, but the party was preparing to introduce a motion at the beginning of next year for a dissolution of council and a call for fresh municipal elections.

Instability in the City of Johannesburg

The removal of Mpho Phalatse in January saw the installation of two new mayors under the multi-party coalition, Government of Local Unity (GLU).

ALSO READ: Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda elected as new City of Joburg mayor

“In 2023, Johannesburg faced a multitude of challenges, and the Democratic Alliance (DA) played a prominent role in addressing several issues that affected the city,” Kayser-Echeozonjoku said.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the DA was instrumental in holding the GLU to account. The party also played a role in collapsing a year-end party that would have cost the City more than R2m.

“The DA uncovered plans for a costly R2.6 million year-end party organised by the Group Corporate and Shared Services (GCSS) department, which was subsequently cancelled following the DA’s intervention.

“This raised questions about the responsible use of public funds and the necessity of such expenditures, prompting a reevaluation of the city’s financial priorities,” she said.

ALSO READ: ANC ‘lacks numbers’ to choose Joburg mayor

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the DA had been involved in several key campaigns such as challenging the appointment of the City Manager, a case which is still in court and addressing problems with service delivery especially the issue of lack of refuse collection in the inner City.

“Overall, the DA Johannesburg caucus’s active role in addressing these issues reflects their dedication to promoting good governance, rule of law, fiscal responsibility, and accountability in the management of Johannesburg, as well as their efforts to advocate for the best interests of the city’s residents,” she said.