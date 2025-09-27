Kenny Kunene sworn-in as Joburg councillor as McKenzie threatens to resign as minister

City of Joburg speaker presided over Kunene’s swearing-in ceremony.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president, Kenny Kunene, has returned as a councillor for the City of Johannesburg, amid threats from his party to withdraw from the government of national unity (GNU).

Kunene was sworn-in again on Friday at the Connie Bapela Council Chambers in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

He had previously resigned from his Transport MMC position and as a councillor in July after being found at the residence of murder-accused businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe during an arrest.

PA president and Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie also suspended him from all party activities at the time.

While Kunene was sidelined, former Democratic Alliance (DA) MP and now PA member Liam Jacobs filled the party’s councillor vacancy in Johannesburg.

Jacobs has since resigned to allow Kunene to return after a law firm investigation cleared him of wrongdoing this week.

City of Joburg council speaker, Margaret Arnolds, presided over Kunene’s swearing-in ceremony.

McKenzie threatens to withdraw PA from GNU

cKenzie has issued an ultimatum to Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero, demanding Kunene’s reinstatement as Transport MMC.

In a Facebook post, the sports minister criticised Morero and the ANC for allegedly refusing to have Jacobs sworn in as MMC, while Kunene was suspended.

“Dada Morero alleged that he has no experience in our meeting. I had to point out to them how educated Liam is compared to [people] in same position currently who has no matric. I also showed him that he already was a MP at a young age,” he said.

McKenzie alleged that the Transport MMC position had been offered to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) by Morero, despite the PA previously relinquishing the Human Settlements portfolio to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

He emphasised that that the Transport MMC portfolio was allocated to the PA as a party, not to any individual.

“The PA has the right to fill that position with any individual they deem fit. I also told them that I take great exception to them wanting to prescribe who PA deploys.”

McKenzie described the PA’s “forceful” withdrawal of Jacobs, who had temporarily held the councillor position, as “humiliating” for the party.

“Kenny Kunene was cleared and still they refused to take him back. Dada was adamant. Kenny is still waiting.”

He also cited failures in service delivery, including prolonged water shortages in Westbury, Newclare, and Coronationville, which he claimed forced him to personally provide water trucks for affected residents.

McKenzie added that the PA would withdraw from all local, provincial, and national coalition governments where it partners with the ANC if Kunene is not reinstated within seven days.

He further indicated he would resign as minister of sports, arts and culture if the demand is not met.