Kubayi faces harsh realities during service delivery visit to Gauteng courts

Kubayi’s exposed long queues, no electricity, and an unconducive environment for both staff and the public.

Long queues, no electricity or backup generator, and an unconducive building for staff and the public – this was Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi’s first-hand encounter with reality when making her first stop at the Johannesburg Master’s Office at 66 Marshall Street.

Accompanied by Deputy Minister Andries Nel and senior department staff, Kubayi conducted a service delivery enhancement visit to courts in Gauteng on Friday. She described her interaction with staff as “an eventful day,” which helped her understand the challenges and needs.

The visits to the Master’s Office, Kempton Park, and Tembisa magistrate’s courts formed part of the government’s effort to increase access to justice for all by enhancing service delivery, promoting fairness, and improving the effectiveness of the administration of justice.

The visits provided Kubayi with crucial insights into the courts’ operational performance and challenges. Engagements created opportunities for direct interaction with stakeholders, court officials, and members of the public.

“Interacting with our staff has been quite an eventful day. Understanding their challenges and what they need from us as the leadership and to be able to provide a good service to the public,” Kubayi said.

Minister sees ‘dire conditions at Master’s Office’

Referring to her experience of the Master’s Office, she said, “There is no electricity here, and the building is not conducive for staff or stakeholders. I had to walk up the steps to feel what our staff members are going through daily.

“I will contact the minister of public works as our landlord to help us with our buildings. There is no backup generator in this building.”

She said the Master’s Office provided valuable services to the most vulnerable members of society.

“These are the most vulnerable people who come here. A widow who has just lost a husband needs a letter of authority, and some need help with those letters to be able to bury their loved ones. They are not able to get the service they so much need.”

“Today, being a Friday, other people are supposed to have funerals on Saturday or next week. Because there is no electricity, the system is not working, meaning they have to be turned back without receiving help, unassisted. Some have to borrow money to come here to get service.

“It is those things that one worries about, making citizens unhappy due to coming to a government office and going back without help,” Kubayi said.

The Master’s Office deals with wills and the appointment of liquidators, “with committees unable to sit because there is no electricity.”

“I have also been alerted that the network system is not working, something I must solve with the DG (director-general).”

Kubayi advocates for online services

“As a department, we have decided that we are going to move our services online, like registration. This will help us better interact with communities,” Kubayi said.

“Those dealing with liquidators face threats, with appointments being questioned – raising possibilities of our officials being corrupted. We are dealing with several matters, making the effective functioning of this office a crucial matter. Getting the basics right is key,” she said.

At the Kempton Magistrate’s Court, where she also visited a section dealing with children, Kubayi said the court was “peculiar in that it deals with a lot of foreign nationals being arrested.”

“In dealing with foreign nationals, we have to employ a lot of court interpreters, something driving up costs,” Kubayi said.

