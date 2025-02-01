Ex-Justice Department employee sentenced for stealing R45k in bail funds

Fudumele managed bail payments and fines through the Justice Deposit Account System.

The Komani Regional Court sentenced former Department of Justice employee Siyamcela Fudumele to five years’ imprisonment for stealing bail funds worth R45 000.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI) unit in East London, along with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), secured the conviction on 30 January 2025.

Fudumele to repay funds stolen

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba revealed that the 37-year-old Fudumele, who had worked for the department since 2015, “manipulated the system and misappropriated bail funds, resulting in a financial loss of R45 000 to the department”.

Fudumele was responsible for managing bail payments and fines through the Justice Deposit Account System (JDAS).

The court ordered Fudumele to repay R41 600 by 31 July 2025.

Additionally, the ruling declared him “unfit to possess a firearm in terms of section 103 Act 60 of 2000”.

Fumba said the sentence emphasises accountability within public institutions.

“This outcome sends a strong message that corruption and financial misconduct will not be tolerated within government structures.”

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has yet to comment on whether it will implement further measures to prevent similar incidents.

