Lefusi slams ‘Gang of Losers’ Multi-Party Charter

Panyaza Lesufi does not feel the new Multi-Party Alliance will offer all that much to South Africans.

Gauteng premier and ANC provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi has weighed in on the newly-formed Multi-Party Charter for South Africa (MPCSA).

Several political parties met in Kempton Park this week for a two-day convention. They formalised coalition agreements ahead of next year’s general elections.

The charter’s formation has stirred debate, and speaking to the media at the Turffontein racecourse, where the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) was gathered for a meeting, Lesufi raised questions about the charter’s effectiveness and integrity.

“The upcoming election should focus on individual parties’ merits rather than a collective gang,” Lesufi said, emphasizing the need for parties to independently communicate their policies to voters.

“Each organization must stand on its own and explain what they offer to voters.”

He also dismissed the grouping as “a gang of losers.

Individual party merits

The Multi-Party Charter, a coalition of seven opposition parties, aims to challenge the ANC’s dominance in the forthcoming elections. Despite Lesufi’s critical remarks, the alliance remains resolute in its mission to contest power.

During their meetings, the coalition members outlined a set of policy agreements that demonstrate a shared vision for governance. This cooperative approach marks a departure from traditional party divisions and highlighted the importance of working together for common goals.

Commitment to unity

The charter said it committed to adopting its name to reflect its intent to move beyond partisan labels and work collaboratively, regardless of individual party affiliations.