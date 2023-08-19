Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Avatar photo

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

Senior Finance/Data journalist

2 minute read

19 Aug 2023

02:24 pm

Lefusi slams ‘Gang of Losers’ Multi-Party Charter

Panyaza Lesufi does not feel the new Multi-Party Alliance will offer all that much to South Africans.

Panyaza Lesufi / Cyril Ramaphosa Sars

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Gauteng premier and ANC provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi has weighed in on the newly-formed Multi-Party Charter for South Africa (MPCSA).

Several political parties met in Kempton Park this week for a two-day convention. They formalised coalition agreements ahead of next year’s general elections.

The charter’s formation has stirred debate, and speaking to the media at the Turffontein racecourse, where the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) was gathered for a meeting, Lesufi raised questions about the charter’s effectiveness and integrity.

“The upcoming election should focus on individual parties’ merits rather than a collective gang,” Lesufi said, emphasizing the need for parties to independently communicate their policies to voters.

“Each organization must stand on its own and explain what they offer to voters.”

He also dismissed the grouping as “a gang of losers.

ALSO READ: Concern that DA might work with ANC despite moonshot pact

Individual party merits

The Multi-Party Charter, a coalition of seven opposition parties, aims to challenge the ANC’s dominance in the forthcoming elections. Despite Lesufi’s critical remarks, the alliance remains resolute in its mission to contest power.

ALSO READ: Moonshot pact ‘not just anti-ANC project’, says DA’s Steenhuise

During their meetings, the coalition members outlined a set of policy agreements that demonstrate a shared vision for governance. This cooperative approach marks a departure from traditional party divisions and highlighted the importance of working together for common goals.

Commitment to unity

The charter said it committed to adopting its name to reflect its intent to move beyond partisan labels and work collaboratively, regardless of individual party affiliations.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) emperor's palace Panyaza Lesufi

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Celebs And Viral ‘I am the breadwinner in my family’: Inside Jub Jub’s bail plea
News ‘Egg on your face’: Malema’s R1.2-million gala dinner table ‘sold for 3 times more’
Business Kentucky Fried Crocodile? Exotic meat is a hit at this Soweto shisanyama
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe