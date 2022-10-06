Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
6 Oct 2022
5:10 am
Politics

Lesufi will be wise to consult and treat opposition parties with respect – analysts

Brian Sokutu

'Lesufi has a duty to form alliances and potential coalitions now, because getting 50% plus one percent is no longer a viable proposition,' Swana said.

Incoming Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi briefs media in the ANC Caucus boardroom at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, 5 October 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Against the background of declining support in the 2019 polls, the ANC in Gauteng was yesterday bullish about regaining lost ground in the 2024 general election, with premier-elect Panyaza Lesufi pledging to put all hands on deck to regain lost ground. While the ANC administration faced challenges, ranging from street potholes, e-tolls, a high crime rate, youth unemployment, mushrooming informal settlements and drug abuse, political analysts have called on Lesufi to put together an effective Cabinet to ensure that all government departments worked closely in delivering services to all communities. As Lesufi declined to be drawn on questions about the...

