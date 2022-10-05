Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
4 minute read
5 Oct 2022
12:07 pm
Politics

Lesufi faces tough task to turn ANC’s electoral fortunes around in Gauteng

Political analyst says Lesufi will struggle to overcome concerns in Gauteng around e-tolls, Life Esidimeni and Covid corruption.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to take over as Gauteng Premier. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng must formulate a plan on how to approach the 2024 general election; and if they don’t, it will spell disaster for the party. This is according to political analyst Prof. Dirk Kotze who was reacting to Tuesday’s news that David Makhura has tendered his resignation as premier of the province and that ANC provincial chairperson and current Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will now take over from him. David Makhura resignation A lot of questions were immediately asked about whether this is a wise move for the ANC in Gauteng. Speaking to The Citizen,...

