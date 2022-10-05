ANC Gauteng says Lesufi ‘must be given space’ as Cabinet reshuffle looms

Citizen Reporter

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has remained tight-lipped on who incoming premier, Panyaza Lesufi, is expected to pick for his Cabinet.

ANC Gauteng’s leadership briefed the media on Wednesday, following the party’s special provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting.

The PEC met in light of David Makhura stepping down as Gauteng premier on Tuesday.

Makhura’s resignation now paves the way for Lesufi, who was election as the chairperson of the provincial party in June, to take over.

‘Preconceived ideas’

During Wednesday’s briefing, the provincial party’s leadership thanked Makhura for his contribution during his tenure as premier.

“As we inch towards to the 2024 general elections, we are confident that the foundation laid by Comrade David Makhura will enable us to build a stronger campaign to gear towards reclaiming the ANC hegemony in the province,” ANC Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza said.

Nciza also answered questions on a potential reshuffle of MECs within the provincial legislature.

“When there is a new premier, he comes with his own Cabinet and he must given space to do so in consultation with the leadership of the ANC.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa denies Makhura ousted as Lesufi set to become Gauteng premier

“It can’t be that there is preconceived ideas or want to direct the leadership of the ANC or the premier of how to go about doing it,” he said.

The ANC provincial secretary insisted that “everyone gets deployed in the ANC and deployment should be respected”.

“No one owns a any position in the ANC government and I think we must understand it as such because the day we believe a person owns a position – is the day they will kill each other for these positions and it must never be allowed.

“So the premier will elect his Cabinet once he is ready and we believe he is going to deploy men and women who are capable,” he continued.

‘Leaders jostling for positions’

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Gauteng have expressed its discontent over Makhura’s exit from office.

Cosatu said it was of the view that the ANC in the province was embarking on a “political suicide mission” ahead of the 2024 national elections.

“There are no signs that the newly elected leadership has understood nor managed to decode the message of the last couple of elections outcomes.

READ MORE: Lesufi could make a good premier, but ‘dynamics in ANC’ could derail plans

“The people of the province have been crying for a people-centred governance model that is focused on resolving their problems, yet they are still waking up to headlines about leaders jostling for positions,” Cosatu said in a statement.

The trade union federation added that it was telling that the current ANC leadership collective had decided to disregard the commitment they made to its alliance partners and voters, accusing the PEC of focusing on positions and power.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe