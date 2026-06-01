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JUST IN: From PA to DA: Liam Jacobs makes swift political U‑Turn

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

1 minute read

1 June 2026

10:36 am

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His return comes less than a year after he left the DA.

From PA to DA: Liam Jacobs makes swift political U‑Turn

Liam Jacobs will be moving back to the DA. Picture: X/@LiamJacobsZA

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Patriotic Alliance (PA) member Liam Jacobs will be moving back to the DA, less than a year after he left the party.

According to reports, DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis made the case for Jacobs’ return as a consultant during an online meeting on Sunday evening.

DA spokesperson Charity McCord told The Citizen they will be issuing a press release “shortly”

After his exit from the DA in June 2025, Jacobs said he was “finally free” and “finally home.

*This is a developing story

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Democratic Alliance (DA) Geordin Hill-Lewis Member of Parliament (MP) Patriotic Alliance (PA) Political parties

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