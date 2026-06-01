JUST IN: From PA to DA: Liam Jacobs makes swift political U‑Turn

His return comes less than a year after he left the DA.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) member Liam Jacobs will be moving back to the DA, less than a year after he left the party.

According to reports, DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis made the case for Jacobs’ return as a consultant during an online meeting on Sunday evening.

DA spokesperson Charity McCord told The Citizen they will be issuing a press release “shortly”

After his exit from the DA in June 2025, Jacobs said he was “finally free” and “finally home.“

*This is a developing story