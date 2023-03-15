Lindiwe Sisulu may have bright future after Ramaphosa’s axing

Faizel Patel

Following reports that former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu intends resigning as a Member of Parliament, her advisor has told The Citizen she has a packed agenda including receiving lucrative local and international offers for her future.

According to reports, Sisulu was due to submit her resignation to the office of the African National Congress (ANC) chief whip in the National Assembly, Pemmy Majodina, on Monday.

Majodina said Sisulu had informed her she should not be redeployed anywhere after her axing by Ramaphosa.

Not fazed

Sisulu, who has been a Member of Parliament just shy of 30 years got the chop from President Cyril Ramaphosa during a Cabinet reshuffle on 6 March.

Her exclusion came as no surprise as she attacked Ramaphosa before last year’s ANC national conference.

Her advisor, Mphumzi Mdekazi, told The Citizen at the time that Sisulu was not fazed by her axing.

“We were expecting it. In fact, it was taking unnecessary longer to happen. Remember, she once publicly indicated that it’s difficult to serve under someone who lacks integrity and credibility.

“Judge Ngcobo’s Report and the Sars outcome are just a few examples among many that are still coming to vindicate her from many public institutions, which include doing private business while occupying public office.”

Sisulu’s future

With many speculating about her future, Mdekazi said Sisulu will make her decisions known to the public.

“She is currently busy with her transition-handover to the new minister. She is also planning her future with three significant offers, two internationally and one inside the country. She has requested her staff and the public to afford her an opportunity to deal with those, as she is parallelly writing her 2nd “Hi Mzanzi” article.

Sisulu has been in the executive since 1996 under former president Nelson Mandela and was first appointed to Cabinet in 2001, by Thabo Mbeki as minister of intelligence and also served under Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa in the defence, public service and administration, human settlements, water and sanitation, and international relations portfolios.

Sisulu continues to remain a member of the ANC.

