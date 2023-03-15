Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
15 Mar 2023
5:38 am
Politics

No dispute for Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law to become councillor in Bojanala district – ANC

Eric Naki

Raymond Motsepe is a member of the provincial ANC Veteran’s League in North West.

Bojanala district municipality
An ANC flag waved outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg during a march on 15 July 2022. Picture: Michel Bega
Only the availability of a judicial officer to conduct his swearing-in stands in the way of ANC struggle veteran Raymond Motsepe becoming the latest member of the council at Bojanala Platinum District Municipality. Both the council speaker, Lucky Madiba, and municipal manager Lucky Fourie, confirmed Motsepe will fill the seat left by Pasture Maremo who died in a car accident in January. The first vacancy left by former chief whip Louis Diremelo, who now works full-time as ANC provincial secretary in the North West, was filled by Victoria Makhaula during the last council meeting on 28 February. ALSO READ: ANC North...

