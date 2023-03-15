Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana appoints new MECs in Cabinet shake-up

Citizen Reporter

Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana on Tuesday announced changes to the provincial executive council in a wide-ranging Cabinet reshuffle.

Free State government

This follows Dukwana’s election last month in the provincial legislature as the Free State’s premier.

ALSO READ: Mxolisi Dukwana elected Free State premier

He took over from Sisi Ntombela, who was recalled by the African National Congress (ANC) after she lost the chairperson position of the ANC in the province to Dukwana in January, at the party’s elective conference.

New MECs

Dukwana appointed Makalo Mohale as the new MEC of education following the death of education MEC Tate Makgoe, who died in a car crash earlier this month. Mohale was previously the MEC of economic, development.

RELATED: ‘Gifted but humble’: Tributes pour in for Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe

Moses Ketso Makume is the new MEC of cooperative governance, traditional affairs and human settlements – a position that was previously held by Dukwana before his election as premier.

Focus on state of roads

MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae was appointed MEC of community safety, roads and transport. The position was previously held by Kwekwe Bulane.

Letsoha-Mathae said her first priority would be to address the state of roads in the province.

“We need to place a special focus on the quality of roads we build, this means no service provider will be allowed to produce a substandard road in the Free State.

“Government has also made a huge investment in the training of traffic officers. Therefore, we must find a way to get a return on this investment,” she said.

Mathabo Leeto was appointed the MEC of health and replaced Montseng Tsiu.

Leeto said she would focus on making healthcare services in the Free State a 24-hour service and improve security at all healthcare facilities.

“Furthermore, we must broaden our people’s understanding of the health system and how it seeks to dispense services efficiently and conveniently.

“We are aware of challenges regarding our ambulances not reaching our people in time due to roads not being in good condition, and shortages of ambulances. We need to work together with the Department of Community Safety and Department of Roads and Transport in this matter. We will soon make an audit of the number of ambulances servicing our people,” said Leeto.

Tshidi Koli was appointed the MEC of social development and replaced Motlagomang Qabathe. Thabo Meeko took over as the new MEC of economic development.

The agriculture and rural development position was left open by Dukwana. It was previously held by Skully Nxangisa.

MECs not affected

The MECs that were not removed from their positions were MEC of public works and infrastructure Dibolelo Mahlatsi, finance MEC Gadija Brown, and MEC of sports, art and culture Maki Mahasa.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: Magashule-era ‘purge’ not enough to stop FS ANC division