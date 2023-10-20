Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Avatar photo

By Lunga Mzangwe

Journalist

4 minute read

20 Oct 2023

04:55 am

Mahumapelo says Magashule ‘shouldn’t have left’ ANC

Mahumapelo sat down with The Citizen and discussed a number of issues regarding the ruling party, urging the ANC to enlist the support of Mbeki, Zuma and Motlanthe for the 2024 campaign.

'I still say Magashule shouldn’t have left ANC,' says Mahumapelo

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Alaister Russell)

Former North West premier and ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo believes there is still time to persuade former president Thabo Mbeki to campaign for the ANC in the 2024 elections. In August, speaking during a dialogue at the University of South Africa which was hosted by the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs, the former statesman said unless the ANC renewed itself, he was not prepared to campaign for the party ahead of the elections. ALSO READ: ‘I owe you no accountability’: Mahumapelo claps back at Niehaus over Mkhwebane vote It is also still in doubt whether another…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

Former North West premier and ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo believes there is still time to persuade former president Thabo Mbeki to campaign for the ANC in the 2024 elections.

In August, speaking during a dialogue at the University of South Africa which was hosted by the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs, the former statesman said unless the ANC renewed itself, he was not prepared to campaign for the party ahead of the elections.

ALSO READ: ‘I owe you no accountability’: Mahumapelo claps back at Niehaus over Mkhwebane vote

It is also still in doubt whether another former president, Jacob Zuma, will campaign for the ANC, as he has also expressed his unhappiness with ANC leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa. Those in Zuma’s province, KwaZulu-Natal, also felt that the ANC had neglected him.

ANC must approach former presidents

Speaking exclusively to The Citizen, Mahumapelo said the ANC needed to convince Mbeki, Zuma and former president Kgalema Motlanthe to campaign for the party. He said Mbeki had not told them he wouldn’t.

“He hasn’t said that to the NEC, he said that publicly. The general approach here is that the leadership must engage (former) presidents Zuma, Mbeki and Motlanthe,” he said.

ALSO READ: ANC’s RET faction wants Mahumapelo back in the NW saddle

“Whatever issues they want to raise with the current leadership, it must be raised internally … I think that’s the best approach.”

The charismatic former premier is not without his own scandals and still awaits a decision of the ANC disciplinary committee after he defied the party in parliament and voted for the Phala Phala report by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo to be adopted.

Asked whether he thought it was necessary to discipline him, he said the ANC should discipline members who do not stick to what the ANC stood for.

It had also been anticipated he would defy the party in not voting for former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment. However, he voted for Mkhwebane to be removed.

ALSO READ: ANC refers Mahumapelo’s suspension back to North West for rehearing

“There was an NEC position on that matter; all of us were required to stick to that position,” he said. “In the ANC, it’s not about whether you agree or not, or how you feel about a decision … you must abide by the decision.”

Mahumapelo: ‘Magashule shouldn’t have left’

Mahumapelo, a supporter of former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, also weighed in on his departure from the party.

“I had discussions with comrade Ace no less than six times on that matter. I still say he shouldn’t have left,” Mahumapelo said.

“I said to comrade Ace, we are parting ways now and you are going to form an organisation (in opposition to) the ANC, and that’s where we ended it.”

ALSO READ: Mkhwebane clears Mahumapelo of wrongdoing in R1.5m ‘gift’ to Zuma

He said he was confident the ANC would not lose power in the North West but needed to work to win convincingly nationally.

“We are going to win. Yes, there are pockets of challenges and the ANC must be up to the challenge, to deal with those challenges as part of renewal.”

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa Jacob Zuma Thabo Mbeki

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Public Protector’s office wants Mkhwebane to pay back R2.1 million for ‘unauthorised’ accommodation
News Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens case over alleged prison assault
Politics WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng
Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe