Government land worth R53m frozen after illegal transfers

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have been granted an order by the North Gauteng High Court to freeze land that was illegally transferred to private entities and individuals.

The land is worth around R53 million.

Beef between Ramaphosa and Mashatile an ‘unfounded rumour’ – Mbalula

ANC Deputy president Paul Mashatile is congratulated by re elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at Nasrec in Johannesburg, 19 December 2022, on the 3rd day of ANC National Conference. PictureL: Nigel Sibanda

The African National Congress (ANC) has refuted claims that there is tension between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his new deputy, Paul Mashatile.

Delays around the Cabinet reshuffle had sparked rumours Mashatile was being blocked by Ramaphosa and his close allies from becoming deputy president following David Mabuza’s resignation.

‘I’m still the Tshwane mayor’, insists Murunwa Makwarela

Cope councillor in Tshwane Murunwa Makwarela. Photo: Gallo Images

The City of Tshwane is heading for a new mayor after Congress of the People (Cope’s) candidate Dr Murunwa Makwarela was disqualified, accused of dishonesty and failing to disclose his sequestration.

Last week, Makwarela won the election by 112 votes to 101 votes against the Democratic Alliance’s Cilliers Brink during a special council meeting. But on Wednesday, Makwarela said he would report to work until the correct procedure was followed.

Royal news: Where will Meghan and Harry stay after being evicted?

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP

In this week’s royal update, late monarch Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis have their own exhibition, King Charles III is moving out his mother’s belongings and Harry and Meghan’s coronation attendance details.

The son of Queen Elizabeth II, who will now become the British monarch after his mother’s nearly 70-year tenure, is reportedly undergoing the difficult task of moving her belongings out of Windsor Castle.

Markram falls agonisingly close to century as Proteas dominate Windies

Aiden Markram will lead the SA T20 team. Picture: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

A fantastic innings from Aiden Markram came to a very disappointing end when he fell for 96 in the second Test between the Proteas and the West Indies at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

Markram, who struck scores of 115 and 47 in the first Test at Centurion, was again on top form in the first innings of the second Test as he notched up 10th Test half century, and was looking odds on to reach his seventh Test century, only for a rush of blood to the head to end his innings.

