‘Ze was best friends with Rupert’s daughter’: Malema addresses his friendship with Nxumalo

Malema accused the media of selective scrutiny while confirming his relationship with a businessman, Ze Nxumalo.

EFF leader Julius Malema has defended his friendship with businessman Ze Nxumalo.

Nxumalo is one of the people whose names have been mentioned at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and is allegedly close to suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

‘Ze Nxumalo is my friend’

Speaking during the party’s media briefing on Thursday, Malema confirmed that he and Nxumalo are friends and took a jab at the media for not scrutinising the businessman’s white friends.

“Ze Nxumalo is my friend,” Malema said.

He said what’s amazing about Nxumalo is that he was best friends with South African billionaire businessman Johann Rupert‘s daughter.

“You don’t mention that; you mention me because you are looking for me,” he told the room full of media.

“You don’t mention that at Ze’s wedding, the groom’s party was white people only. Because being Ze’s friend is a crime, mention his friends, the groom’s party.”

He added that Nxumalo has a lot of white friends, but the media has failed to mention that because they are white.

“Why do you fear white people?” Malema asked.

“Ze was not a visitor at Rupert’s house; he was a child of that house. The way they were so close, he used to tell me stories that he’d be sitting on the couch, and then the lady’s head will be on Ze’s thighs in front of their father, Rupert.”

MMC Tshwaku redeployed ahead of elections

During the briefing, Malema also announced that party member and MMC of safety and security in Johannesburg Mgcini Tshwaku has been redeployed to the Gauteng legislature as the party prepares for local elections.

Malema said provincial secretary Moses Koma will take over the reins as MMC, allowing Tshwaku to continue his duties as the party’s head of national elections without restrictions.

“The MMC will go to the legislature because he’s the head of elections; we can’t confine him to a municipality,” Malema said.

“For instance, yesterday, he was in [KuGompo City] doing election work, and a wall fell here, and the MMC was nowhere to be found. So, he can’t be a head of elections being in a local municipality; he has to be all over South Africa.”

Malema said the party’s decisions will be communicated to the ANC and the Johannesburg mayor, Dada Morero.

Tshwaku has served in his position as MMC since 2023, while Koma has served as an alternate member in the Community Safety Portfolio Committee in the province.