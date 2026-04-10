Soshanguve pastor launches one man party to reclaim Tshwane

Matlala says constitution promise buried under looting and games. His one man party champions voters not politicians in council chambers.

Soshanguve resident Larry Matlala launched his one-man community-inspired independent party ahead of the local government elections later this year, promising to work with the people.

Matlala, formerly known as a pastor, said during the launch of his Progressive Tshwane Alliance at a hotel via a livestream with his team and two journalists present, his party wasn’t politically driven but rather community-driven.

Former pastor launches community-driven party

“It is not just the launch of a political movement. It is the reclaiming of a promise. A promise written in the very first words of our constitution: we, the people of South Africa, believe that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, and the people shall govern.

“For 31 years, those words have been printed. But in our city, the capital of our nation, they have been buried under broken promises, political games and the systematic looting of our dignity.”

Matlala said Tshwane has had five mayors in one term and has been without clean water in Hammanskraal for 20 years.

“A total of 47% of our young people are without jobs. R87 million wasted on Wi-Fi that never reached our townships.

“Street lights that have been dark for a decade.

‘No Luthuli House, No Malema kitchen’

“Hence, Nyaope are having fun and potholes are swallowing our cars and our hope.

“Enough is enough,” Matlala said.

“No Luthuli House. No Malema’s kitchen. No party bosses. No strangers.

“Our champions are not politicians. They are your eyes, your ears and your voice in council. They report to you – not to me, not to any headquarters,” he added.

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said independent candidates are an important phenomenon.

“At the national level, it hasn’t really made a difference. But it’s good when there are candidates who take votes away from parties, because there are people who are unhappy with the political parties and how they behave. I get it.”

Political analyst Rene Oosthuizen said the growing influence of independent candidates reflects the South African public’s dissatisfaction with traditional parties.

But independent candidates are fragmenting votes,” she said.

“They will ultimately result in fragile and unstable coalition governments,” Oosthuizen said.