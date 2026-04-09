Dunga ‘does not have a phuza face’: Malema says EFF has what ANC needs in Gauteng

Malema says a politician does not need to be an expert to become an MEC of finance.

EFF leader Julius Malema has defended the appointment of Nkululeko Dunga as finance MEC in Gauteng despite concerns about his qualifications and track record as finance MMC in the City of Ekurhuleni.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said Dunga’s appointment is a result of the inclusion of the EFF in the ruling coalition in Gauteng.

But the premier has faced backlash from civil society, including some of his party structures, such as the ANC Veterans League and the African National Congress Youth League. The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) has even called for his resignation because of what they described as a “reckless” decision.

They questioned Lesufi’s decision to ignore the concerns that the mayor of Ekurhuleni, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, raised about Dunga before firing him as finance MMC in 2024.

Malema defends Dunga

However, during a press briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, Malema defended Dunga’s appointment, slamming those who oppose it.

“That mayor could not match Dunga because he could not match Dunga, Dunga has brains, thinking capacity, charisma, [and] handsomeness. Dunga is more presentable than him; Dunga has got no phuza face and things like that. He hates him because he does not have a phuza face,” he said.

Despite the ANC in Ekurhuleni raising concerns about tenders during Dunga’s time as MMC Ekurhuleni, Malema said Dunga had never stolen “a single cent.” Instead, he said Dunga had stabilised the City of Ekurhuleni’s finances.

“How do you say such a person does not have capacity, how do you say that?”

Political office and competence

It is still unclear what Dunga’s academic qualifications are, but Malema said Dunga does not necessarily have to be an expert in finance to be appointed to lead that department at a provincial level.

“Who said all MECs of education are teachers…who said the MEC for environmental affairs stayed in the bushes, did environmental studies, and understands the environment more than anyone.

“Those are political positions, the government is run by those who are qualified, that is why we always surround ourselves with the best, that is why you saw his first picture to the office, he was accompanied by a doctor,” he said.

Previously, Malema has emphasised logic and intellectual rigour among party members holding public office, a stance that appears to differ from his remarks in this instance.

Instead, Malema slammed the ANC and its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, for appointing questionable individuals to ministerial positions in government.

“Look at the kind of people they work with, that minister of correctional services, an apartheid apologist…. You accept to work with him, but you refuse a young, genius African person; and you want to call yourself a revolutionary, shame on you,” he said.

ALSO READ: Lesufi defends Dunga while public demands finance answers

Does the ANC need the EFF?

Malema turned his anger towards Sanco, saying that they are unable to help the ANC pass the budget and other reports in the legislature, unlike the EFF.

“What will (Sanco) give them, what will the veterans league give the ANC, what will the youth league give the ANC? The ANC is looking for something here, and we are the only ones who have it,” he said.

Malema said Dunga is very articulate and brings some fresh air to the provincial government.

“He does not bring dirt from prison…we are bringing you the best of the best,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lesufi has refused to comment on Dunga’s qualifications, saying that political office does not need a deployee to be qualified. He said it is a party that recommends a candidate for political office.

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