Malema rallies behind zuma’s daughter after MK expulsion

The MK party on Thursday, expelled Zuma-Sambudla and its former national spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

EFF leader Julius Malema has lent his support to former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter after she was expelled from the MK party with immediate effect.

The MK party on Thursday expelled Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and its former national spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, from the party with immediate effect for conduct inconsistent with its constitution.

Expulsion

MK party spokesperson Sibonelo Nomvalo said national officials resolved that Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela acted in a manner “fundamentally inconsistent with the values, discipline, constitutional principles and organisational interests of the MK party.”

Nomvalo said Zuma-Sambudla’s repeated public statements and social media posts had undermined organisational unity and promoted factional narratives.

Malema’s support

Following her expulsion, Malema commended Zuma-Sambudla’s strength.

“Nothing new, you have seen it all and still emerged victorious. I won’t ask you to be strong because I know you are strong; you have been strong since you were a young girl, dealing with adult issues.”

Reaction

In an earlier post, Zuma-Sambudla reacted to her expulsion.

“They can expel me as an ordinary member of MK, but they can’t expel me from being a founding member of MK…A Libertarian agenda cannot be hijacked by rejected politicians whose aim is to drive narrow-minded capitalist agendas.

“The people must decide whether they submit to politics or fight for Liberation!!! Signed: A founding member of MK,” she wrote.

Zuma

In another post on X, she wrote: “View from an ordinary member of MK, 2 Kings 6:29, so these leaders want President Zuma to eat his own children, and then they go home and play with theirs, protect them and keep them safe … make it make sense!!!

“I am the biggest project of these leaders, and one of the places they meet and discuss me and peddle lies against me is Hillcrest!!! Go deeper papa!!! [SIC]”

Rant

Zuma-Sambudla continued, claiming that anyone who joins the MK movement with the primary aim of undermining or sidelining Dudu is not genuinely committed to liberation. Instead, such individuals are accused of pursuing personal gain, attacking accounting officers, and betraying loyalty to Zuma.

She insisted that these actions prove they are not in MK “for the good of the movement.”