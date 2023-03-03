Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
3 Mar 2023
5:05 am
Politics

Fresh elections only way to save ‘collapsed’ Mangaung metro, court told

Getrude Makhafola

Most of Mangaung's parties are undecided on their support for the application while the PA is backing it, and the ANC prepares its challenge.

A council sitting at Free State's Mangaung Metro. Photo: Supplied.
Mangaung metro council chambers. Photo: Supplied
Two organisations in the Mangaung metro have asked the Free State High Court to order the dissolution of the dysfunctional municipality, and for by-elections to be held. The Mangaung Service Delivery Forum and Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) have been leading community mobilisation in the city, demanding proper services since 2019. They want the Free State's only metro disbanded in accordance with Section 139 of the constitution, followed by a by-election for residents to elect new councillors. Mangaung metro is under national administration following years of corruption, mismanagement and political infighting within the governing party. Previously, Section 139 was invoked...

