Fresh elections only way to save ‘collapsed’ Mangaung metro, court told

Two organisations in the Mangaung metro have asked the Free State High Court to order the dissolution of the dysfunctional municipality, and for by-elections to be held. The Mangaung Service Delivery Forum and Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) have been leading community mobilisation in the city, demanding proper services since 2019. They want the Free State's only metro disbanded in accordance with Section 139 of the constitution, followed by a by-election for residents to elect new councillors. Mangaung metro is under national administration following years of corruption, mismanagement and political infighting within the governing party. Previously, Section 139 was invoked...

Two organisations in the Mangaung metro have asked the Free State High Court to order the dissolution of the dysfunctional municipality, and for by-elections to be held.

The Mangaung Service Delivery Forum and Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) have been leading community mobilisation in the city, demanding proper services since 2019.

They want the Free State’s only metro disbanded in accordance with Section 139 of the constitution, followed by a by-election for residents to elect new councillors.

Mangaung metro is under national administration following years of corruption, mismanagement and political infighting within the governing party.

Previously, Section 139 was invoked at various councils, including at Ditsobotla Local Municipality in the North West, which was disbanded through a Parliament decree in 2022.

By-elections for all 39 council seats were held in December of that year.

Neither of the organisations have any seats in council.

‘Governance crisis’

In the papers filed in court, the two groups say Mangaung has been engulfed by governance crisis over many years, is unable to deliver services, and “has literally collapsed.”

“The fourth respondent [Mangaung metro] is, in our humble view, in breach of Section 152 and Section 153 (a) of the Constitution, in that it has failed to structure and manage its administration, budgeting and planning processes to give priority to basic needs and promote the social and economic development of its community.”

ALSO READ: Mangaung’s ‘remarkable mess’ needs a ‘total overhaul’, not just political appointments

The provincial government, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Mangaung executive and President Cyril Ramaphosa are listed as respondents in the urgent application.

The pressure groups want the respondents to be liable for costs should they oppose their application.

National administration ‘detrimental on Mangaung’

F4SD secretary Mpho Mojanaga said residents are yet to see any improvements on services despite a provincial administration at the municipality for years, followed by the national government taking over in 2022.

“There’s no national intervention in Mangaung, instead, we have looters and thieves who have aligned themselves with the factions in the ANC.

“Nothing has happened since Dlamini-Zuma and the President brought them here. We are actually a thousand steps back, it has been detrimental, and things have gotten worse,” he said.

Mojanaga was confident that the high court would rule in their favour, and lead to national government dissolving Mangaung.

“The law allows government to dissolve a municipality in a case where it fails in its mandate. We believe that the law favours us in this instance.

“We want Mangaung disbanded and for the IEC to hold by-elections so that residents of Mangaung can decide on whom they want to bring change and save this city.”

Mangaung to oppose court challenge

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Mangaung chairperson Gopolang Dipale said the regional team is scheduled to meet on Friday, and will deliberate on whether to support the court action or not.

READ MORE: Mangaung councillors lambast Godongwana for deploying ‘tainted’ officials

On Wednesday, Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie told party supporters during a Facebook broadcast that he had received the court papers, and agreed with the application.

“I received the papers and have spoken to the lawyers in charge there. We shall keep our eyes on that case and prepare for that application,” he said.

Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus deputy chairperson Dirk Kotze said his party will decide at a meeting set for Thursday evening.

Cogta-appointed interim city manager Tebogo Motlashuping said Mangaung will soon file papers to oppose the application.

“We vehemently oppose that court challenge. I cannot divulge that basis for our defence, but we are opposing the application.”

Council to elect new mayor

Mangaung councillors are expected to elect a new mayor next week following the sacking of Mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana by his party, the ANC.

The council is currently dominated by an ANC-led coalition after the party lost the majority post the 2021 local government polls.

Siyonzana, who survived a vote of no confidence last year, tendered his resignation as mayor and councillor on Monday.

Political parties are holding a series of meetings ahead of the council sitting next week Monday, to strategise and put their own candidates forward.

The ANC has put forward Umkhonto we Sizwe veteran Gregory Nthatise as their candidate.

NOW READ: ANC Free State members suspended over unauthorised conference