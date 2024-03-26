Parliament accepts no-confidence motion to remove Mapisa-Nqakula as speaker

This is the second time Mapisa-Nqakula has faced a no-confidence motion since her election as speaker in 2021.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is set to face a motion of no confidence amid allegations of corruption against her.

Mapisa-Nqakula’s deputy, Lechesa Tsenoli, acceded to a request from Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip Siviwe Gwarube proposing the speaker’s removal from her position.

Gwarube cited various allegations of improper conduct in the motion, which was submitted last week in terms of Section 54(2) of the Constitution.

No-confidence motion

On Tuesday, parliament confirmed that Tsenoli wrote to Gwarube advising her of his decision to accept her proposed motion as “being substantively in order”.

“In line with the rules of the assembly, the acting speaker must give an approved motion under this rule due priority. Before scheduling it, he is also required to consult with the chief whip of the majority party as required by rule 28(5).

“A motion for the removal of the speaker from office must comply, to the satisfaction of the deputy speaker, with the prescripts of any relevant law or rules and orders of the house, including directives and guidelines approved by the rules committee.

ALSO READ: Expert flags concerns over NPA’s evidence in Mapisa-Nqakula’s bribery allegations

“This motion must be placed on the order paper and must detail the grounds for the proposed removal,” parliament’s statement reads.

The date of no-confidence motion will be announced once the consultation with African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina has taken place.

This is the second time Mapisa-Nqakula has faced a no-confidence motion since her election as speaker in 2021.

She retained her position after a motion tabled by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) failed in the National Assembly in March last year.

Mapisa-Nqakula bribery claims

Mapisa-Nqakula stands accused of receiving just over R2 million in bribes from a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) contractor during her tenure as defence minister.

The speaker, who’s on special leave, allegedly received the bribes between December 2016 and July 2019.

Her application seeking to interdict the state from arresting her was heard in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

READ MORE: ‘Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula not above the law’ − NPA argues

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) described Mapisa-Nqakula’s move as “an abuse of court processes“.

The NPA also argued that the speaker, who may face 12 counts of corruption and bribery, was not immune from being arrested.

Judge Sulet Potterill will deliver the ruling regarding the matter on 2 April after the judgment was reserved.

Last week, the Investigating Directorate (ID) launched a search-and-seizure operation at her home.